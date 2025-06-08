Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun’s GOOD BOY Ep 5-6 OTT Release: Date, plot, when and where to watch, what to expect and more

K-drama enthusiasts are being treated to a refreshing new experience every weekend with the ongoing release of GOOD BOY. At the heart of the buzz is actor Park Bo Gum, who makes a striking return to the small screen in a bold, action-packed role. It sharply contrasts with his recently concluded romantic and emotionally driven When Life Gives You Tangerines series.

Episodes 5 & 6: When and where to watch

Following the buzz surrounding Episode 4, which aired on June 8, viewers are already looking forward to the next installments. The release schedule is as follows:

Episode 5 will be released on Saturday, June 14, 2025

Episode 6 will follow on Sunday, June 15, 2025

In South Korea, the show airs on the local TV network (JTBC) between 10:30 PM and 10:40 PM KST. The timing may vary slightly depending on the region. In India, viewers can catch Episodes 5 and 6 on Amazon Prime Video starting at 7:10 PM IST on their respective release days.

The show is also available on other major platforms, including Netflix and Disney+, in select territories. This allows simultaneous viewing across multiple time zones. This synchronized release schedule has helped keep global fans engaged in real time.

About GOOD BOY

GOOD BOY sets itself apart from other K-dramas by offering a creative twist on the standard crime thriller. Rather than focusing on police detectives or prosecutors, the series introduces a team of former elite athletes: Olympic medalists, national sports icons, and retired champions.

They get recruited into a government initiative aimed at tackling organized crime and societal corruption. These individuals bring their strength, focus, and teamwork to a new battlefield. They use physical training and mental fortitude to bring justice where traditional methods have failed.

The moments of levity and friendship between characters add just the right amount of comedy. It keeps the tone from becoming too dark or heavy while still delivering on suspense and tension.

A powerhouse cast that delivers

The drama’s success is further strengthened by its stellar ensemble cast. Alongside Park Bo Gum, actress Kim So Hyun shines in a key role. Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Yi, Heo Sung Tae, and Tae Won Seok also bring depth to the screen with memorable characters.

In addition, well-known supporting actors such as Choi Woo Jin, Seo Hyun Chul, Jung Man Sik, and Park Chul Min lend credibility and emotional richness to the plot.

