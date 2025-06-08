Will BTS' V take on film project after military discharge? IU's Love Wins All director reveals desire for acting

Renowned South Korean filmmaker Uhm Taehwa recently sat down for a talk during the Muju Film Festival. He has garnered critical acclaim for his award-winning film Concrete Utopia. The session was hosted by Editor-in-Chief Joo Sung Chul. It offered fans and film enthusiasts a chance to learn more about Uhm’s recent projects.

One of the highlights included his collaboration with BTS’ Kim Taehyung (V) for the cinematic music video Love Wins All, performed by IU. The emotionally gripping music video, released earlier this year, took fans by surprise with its apocalyptic plot and raw performances.

During the interview, Uhm Taehwa revealed new behind-the-scenes details about the short two-day filming period. He also praised Taehyung’s acting skills and professional attitude.

V filmed just before military enlistment

One of the most surprising revelations was the incredibly tight filming schedule. Uhm disclosed that the entire shoot for Love Wins All was completed in only two days. It was because Kim Taehyung was due to enlist in the military immediately afterward.

“He filmed with us almost right before enlisting, cut his hair right after filming, and then left the next day, I think,” the director recalled. “That’s how much he wanted to do it.” Despite the time constraints, Taehyung brought intense emotion and precision to his role.

Director hopes to collaborate again post-enlistment

Joo Sung Chul also brought up the overwhelming fan comments requesting a future film collaboration with Taehyung. The host highlighted how many fans were hoping the director would team up with the BTS star after his military discharge. With Taehyung’s return set for June 10, 2025, Uhm didn’t hesitate to express his interest in working with him again.

“For me, if Taehyung were willing to do it, I’d be so grateful. I’d love to work with him, even if I had to make up a role just to ask him,” he said sincerely. “He was very passionate about it [music video]. That’s when I realized he had a real desire to act.”

He further added, “And honestly, I’m not joking. It would be amazing if we could work together again in the future.”

V's creative input altered the final scene

Uhm also revealed that a major scene was changed at Taehyung's suggestion. Initially, the final sequence was meant to feature Taehyung and IU's characters in wedding attire, singing on stage. After that, they were supposed to dive into a crowd for a dramatic crowd-surfing moment. However, time constraints made this difficult to execute.

"As a director, I really wanted to film that scene. So I kept trying to make it work until the very end, but then Taehyung convinced me," Uhm admitted. "He said, 'Instead of this, how about we film another scene better?' He talked me into it, and he was right."

With Taehyung’s military discharge just days away, the question of what he’ll do next remains a hot topic. And Uhm Taehwa’s public willingness to collaborate again could open doors to a possible film project in the future.

