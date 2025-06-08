Blake Lively Reveals How Trainer Don Saladino 'Kept Her Strong Through 4 Pregnancies' Amid Blazing Justin Baldoni Feud

Blake Lively is showing her appreciation for the people who have supported her over the years, especially through motherhood and career changes. On Saturday, June 6, the It Ends With Us star took to Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt thank-you to her longtime trainer, Don Saladino.

“You’ve kept me strong and confident in my body for the past 15 years. Through 4 pregnancies and postpartum. Action movies. Major life events. Daily life,” Lively wrote. “You are steady and kind and are made of rock solid integrity.”

Lively also added a bit of humor, referencing Saladino’s attempt to identify scents from her Blake Brown Beauty line. “Despite your inability to identify any notes in our new @blakebrownbeauty Hair and Body Mist,” she joked, “I love you, buddy.”

Further, she ended the tribute with, “Get you a best buddy who knows your husband’s smell,” followed by a smiley face emoji.

Here's how Blake Lively and Don Saladino built a strong fitness partnership

Blake Lively and Don Saladino have worked together for over a decade, and their partnership has only grown stronger over time. Saladino, who also trains Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, has been by her side through multiple movie roles and personal milestones.

In October 2022, Don Saladino spoke to US Weekly about how he trained Blake Lively during her fourth pregnancy. He said that her workout routine hadn't changed much overall, though they adjusted certain movements for safety, especially during the first trimester. According to Saladino, they avoided jumping, cardio, and ballistic exercises.

Instead, they focused on more stationary movements, incorporating a lot of split-stance positions. He also stated that Lively didn't perform exercises while lying flat on her back or with her legs elevated, preferring upright or inclined positions for comfort and safety.

Saladino shared that Lively's focus during pregnancy wasn't on staying slim but on staying healthy. He shared that her primary goal was to have a healthy delivery and be the kind of mother she wanted to be for her family. He also said that Lively approached this stage of her life with a positive mindset, embracing the experience without being too hard on herself.

According to Saladino, she came into each session prepared to do whatever was needed that day, demonstrating flexibility and self-compassion throughout the process.

