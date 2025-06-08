Dakota Johnson Shares Kiss With Materialists Co-Star As Chris Martin Drops Surprise Shout-Out Amid Break Up Rumors

Dakota Johnson looked cheerful at the New York City premiere of her new romantic comedy Materialists on Saturday, June 7, just one day after her ex Chris Martin gave her a surprise shout-out during a Coldplay concert. The event marked one of Johnson’s first public appearances since her reported split from Martin after nearly eight years together.

The actress attended the red carpet event with her co-star Chris Evans. At one point, the two shared a warm moment, wrapping their arms around each other. Johnson even leaned in to playfully kiss a cardboard cutout of Pedro Pascal, who plays her love interest in the film.

Fans were quick to notice the chemistry between Johnson and Evans at the premiere. He looked sharp in a navy suit with a white polo, while she stunned in a glamorous low-back gown and cat-eye sunglasses.

What did Chris Martin say about Dakota Johnson after the split?

A day before the premiere, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin unexpectedly mentioned Dakota Johnson during his concert in Las Vegas, as per the Daily Mail. While addressing the audience, Martin said, “Be kind to yourself. Be kind to each other,” before adding, “Don’t forget to see Materialists! We love you!”

The shout-out surprised many fans, especially after recent reports of their breakup. Johnson and Martin were previously engaged and had been in a relationship for nearly eight years.

In Materialists, Johnson stars as Lucy, a successful New York City matchmaker who finds herself in a complicated love triangle. Pedro Pascal plays Harry Castillo, a seemingly perfect man she falls for, while Chris Evans plays John, her charming but flawed ex.

The film is directed by Past Lives filmmaker and Oscar-nominee Celine Song. The cast also includes Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, and Zoe Winters. Materialists is set for a theatrical release on June 13.

