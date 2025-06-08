Meet actress who began with Bigg Boss, worked with Prabhas, testified in Rs 215 crore extortion case and is now a dance diva

So far, Bigg Boss has witnessed many personalities trying to build their career in Bollywood. While many find easy success, others struggle until they achieve a major breakthrough. Let's talk about one such actress, who was born and raised in Toronto but moved to India, hoping to pursue a career in acting. She was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss, shared screen space with superstars like Prabhas and Ajay Devgn, and survived on an egg during her struggle days. She is none other than Nora Fatehi.

Advertisement

Born and raised in Canada, Nora Fatehi landed her acting debut with the Hindi movie Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She then ventured into the South film industry and starred in several Telugu and Malayalam projects. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old also made a special appearance in Vikram Bhatt's directorial, Mr X, led by Emraan Hashmi.

Owing to the Manohari song from Baahubali: The Beginning, wherein she showed off her dancing skills, Nora gained recognition in the industry. In 2016, she went on to participate in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9.

Furthermore, Nora left her fans impressed with her dance numbers, Kamariya, O Saki O Saki, and Dilbar. Taking up new opportunities, the Toronto-born actress signed the dotted lines of the dance film Street Dancer 3D. In addition to this, Nora played the role of a spy in Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India. A few of her recent tracks are Manike, Jehda Nasha, Payal, and Sultana, among others.

Advertisement

Recalling her struggling days, Nora revealed that she had only Rs 5000 when she landed in Mumbai. "I lived with nine psychopaths in a three BHK apartment where I shared a room with two other girls. During my stay there, I used to think, 'What have I got myself into?' I am still traumatized," shared the actress. Highlighting how agencies would pay a meagre amount, she opened up about surviving on an egg and a bread.

Reportedly, the dance sensation turned witness in the Rs 215 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Nora Fatehi claimed that he had promised her a big house and a lavish lifestyle if she agreed to be his girlfriend. The case is still under investigation.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who debuted under Salman Khan Films, did 4 films before quitting acting and is now relishing motherhood with acclaimed cricketer