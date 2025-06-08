Bae Suzy SKIPS ex-Miss A member Min’s wedding: Here’s why fans think she ‘didn’t even receive invitation’

Min, a former member of the iconic second-generation K-pop group Miss A, exchanged vows with her longtime boyfriend on June 7, 2025. He’s an entrepreneur outside the entertainment industry. The wedding ceremony was held privately in Seoul. The event brought together cherished friends, heartfelt memories, and nostalgic reunions. But it also sparked renewed debate among fans due to the absence of a key figure, Bae Suzy.

A sweet celebration

Though the ceremony was kept private and low-key, it turned into a memorable occasion as Min’s former groupmates Fei and Jia joined the celebration. The pair didn’t just attend the wedding; they celebrated it publicly with enthusiastic posts and affectionate words.

Jia, now active in China’s entertainment scene, shared multiple photos with Min from the wedding on her social media account. In her caption, she gushed, “So pretty, so sexy, and so lovely. Huge congratulations!” The pictures showed Jia and Min posing in warm embraces, laughing and celebrating a moment that clearly meant a lot to both.

Fei, another member of the group and Min’s long-time friend, echoed the sentiment. Her caption read, “Let’s be happy always. I love you,” alongside a set of photos filled with hugs, linked arms, and candid smiles. The sight of the trio reunited was an emotional treat for long-time Miss A fans. They rarely get to see former members together post-disbandment.

The absence of Suzy: A silent question

While the reunion brought smiles and a sense of nostalgia, it also raised eyebrows. Missing from both the event and the photos was Suzy. She is Miss A’s most famous member and a household name in South Korea thanks to her successful solo career in acting.

Her absence did not go unnoticed. As Fei and Jia posted their congratulatory updates, fans across social media and online communities began questioning why Suzy wasn’t there. Within hours, past rumors resurfaced, reviving the group’s old ‘Suzy outcast’ and bullying allegations.

The roots of the speculation

Miss A debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2010 and quickly became a force in the K-pop world with hits like Bad Girl Good Girl and Goodbye Baby. But even during their active years, fans often noted that Suzy seemed somewhat detached from the group’s activities. It was allegedly more visible after her breakout role in the 2012 drama Dream High elevated her to solo stardom.

As Suzy’s solo career in acting and endorsements skyrocketed, she was frequently missing from group appearances or schedules. Fans also noticed awkward body language and seating arrangements during joint interviews and variety shows. It sparked theories that her relationship with the other members wasn’t as close.

After Miss A officially disbanded in 2017, Suzy remained with JYP before moving to a different agency to focus entirely on acting and solo music. Meanwhile, the rest of the members each pursued different paths.

Renewed talk of a rift

Now, with Min’s wedding acting as a possible informal mini-reunion for the group, Suzy’s no-show has brought those long-standing rumors back to the forefront.

Many also pointed out that the other three members have consistently interacted online over the years, while Suzy has maintained a distant social media presence. She rarely engaged with her former bandmates.

It’s important to note that none of the former Miss A members have ever publicly spoken about a fallout or any kind of internal group conflict. Despite ongoing rumors of Suzy being isolated or even subtly excluded, no official statements or interviews have confirmed any of these claims.

