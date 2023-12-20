2023 Wrap-Up: King the Land, Destined With You, My Demon and more; VOTE for best romance K-drama of the year

While the most popular K-dramas attract a global audience through their diverse themes, Korean shows featuring romantic plots and captivating chemistry between the main characters have garnered a dedicated fanbase. Whether it's the fateful love story of Crash Landing on You (2019) or the captivating journey from a pretend relationship to a genuine one in Business Proposal (2022), romantic K-dramas have consistently stirred viewers' emotions.

In keeping with this tradition, 2023 has introduced a variety of equally entertaining releases. From the enchanting tales of King The Land, Destined With You, to the captivating narratives of See You In My 19th Life, My Demon, and more, this year has gifted us with numerous heartwarming storylines that are sure to make hearts flutter.

Best Romance Dramas of 2023

1. King the Land

King the Land revolves around Gu Won (Lee Junho), an heir to a chaebol who detests fake smiles. He crosses paths with Cheon Sa Rang (YoonA), a woman constantly adorned with a bright smile driven by the nature of her profession. Together, they embark on a quest to find genuine happiness and moments of sincere joy. The term King the Land references a VVIP business lounge, a dream location for those in the hotel industry.

2. Destined With You

In Destined With You, Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah) is a modestly ranked civil servant accustomed to a lonely personal life. Her life takes a turn when she becomes the possessor of an old chest containing the key to cure Jang Shin Yu (Rowoon), a brilliant but sick lawyer haunted by a family curse. As Jang Shin Yu seeks help from Hong Jo, their paths become intertwined, laying the foundation for an engaging tale of love and destiny.

3. See You In My 19th Life

Adapted from the widely acclaimed webtoon with the same title, See You in My 19th Life features Shin Hye Sun as Ban Ji Eum, a woman who has experienced countless reincarnations spanning nearly a thousand years, retaining memories of her past life. Following the untimely end of her 18th life, Ban Ji Eum resolves in her 19th life to tirelessly search for a man named Moon Seo Ha (Ahn Bo Hyun), whom she encountered in her previous life.

4. My Demon

The fantasy romantic comedy My Demon revolves around the demon-like chaebol heiress Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung) and the demon Jung Gu Won (Song Kang), who unexpectedly loses his powers. The two enter into a contractual marriage. Do Do Hee, the heiress to the Mirae Group, is characterized by her lack of trust in others and her unexpected journey into love with a demon. Jung Gu Won is a charming demon. He has spent an eternity making dangerous yet sweet deals with humans, holding their souls as collateral, and transforming the lives of those in distress.

5. A Good Day to Be a Dog

Based on a webtoon, A Good Day to Be a Dog is a fantasy romance drama that follows Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young). She finds herself under a strange curse—transforming into a dog whenever she kisses a man. The catch? The only one with the power to lift the curse is her colleague, Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo). Here's the twist: Seo Won is afraid of dogs, haunted by a forgotten traumatic event.

6. My Dearest

Taking place in the Joseon dynasty, My Dearest is a historical romance drama that delves into the love story between Lee Jang Hyun (Namgoong Min), a man steadfast in his decision not to marry, and Yoo Gil Chae (Ahn Eun Jin), a woman who continues to yearn for love despite experiencing two failed marriages.

7. Crash Course On Romance

In Crash Course in Romance, Jung Kyung Ho takes on the role of Choi Chi Yeol, an elite private education instructor, while Jeon Do Yeon portrays Nam Haeng Sun, the owner of a small restaurant. Their initial encounter is less than favorable, but a romantic relationship blossoms as they get to know each other. Beyond the compelling main storyline, the second narrative and the love triangle involving high school students add an adorable and engaging layer to the overall plot.

8. Doona!

Adapted from the popular webtoon The Girl Downstairs by Min Seong Ah, Doona! breathes life into the characters Lee Doona, portrayed by Bae Suzy, and Lee Wonjun, embodied by Yang Se Jong. Doona! unfolds the story of a retired K-pop idol with a less-than-pleasant personality and a laid-back college student, brought together by the circumstance of sharing a house.

9. The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract

Adapted from the web novel with the same title, The Story of Park's Marriage Contract is a romantic drama that involves time travel. It revolves around the contractual marriage between Kang Tae Ha (Bae In Hyuk), a single man, and Park Yeon Woo (Lee Se Young), who has journeyed from 19th century Joseon to the present day.

10. A Time Called You

Adapted from the Taiwanese drama Some Day or One Day, A Time Called You is a romantic series about Jun Hee (Jeon Yeo Been), who deeply misses her late boyfriend. Amidst her grieving, she miraculously travels back to 1998. There, she wakes up as a high school student, Min Ju, and encounters Si Heon (Ahn Hyo Seop), a fellow student bearing a striking resemblance to her lost love.

Pick your favorite 2023 romance K-drama from the poll below!

