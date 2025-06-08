Housefull 5 Opening Weekend Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer flirts with Rs 80 crore in 3 days

The Akshay Kumar-led comic caper, Housefull 5, has scored good results at the box office in its opening weekend in India. According to early estimates, the Sajid Nadiadwala-produced entertainer has collected Rs 29.25 crore on the third day, taking the first-weekend collection in the vicinity of Rs 79.75 crore. The film has done well in the urban and rural areas, though the real test begins from Monday, as the weekend biz is just half the work done.

For those unaware, Housefull 5 opened at Rs 22.00 crore on Friday, followed by a spike in business to Rs 28.50 crore on Saturday (Bakri Eid) and Rs 29.25 crore on Sunday. The target for Housefull 5 will be to be as close as possible to the Rs 10 crore mark, and then put in another Rs 25 crore from Tuesday to Thursday, taking the first week total to Rs 114 crore.

If the film scores in North of Rs 10 crore, it is well on track to enter the Rs 200 crore club, and for that matter, even the biggest Housefull film to date. A day in the range of Rs 8.00 crore to Rs 10.00 crore will keep in line for a Rs 175 crore finish in India.

The first-weekend business is the second best for Akshay Kumar in the post-Covid world after Sooryavanshi, as also the second best of 2025 for the Hindi Film industry. The best-performing circuit for Housefull 5 on Sunday was Gujarat, and this is a positive sign, as a comedy film often overperforms in the long run based on the support from Gujarat.

The weekend results are good, though 3-day results around the Rs 85 crore mark would have been an ideal result for the film and the makers, as far as the trend from Rs 22 crore is concerned. All eyes are now on the Monday test.

Housefull 5 Opening Weekend Box Office Collection:

Friday: Rs 22.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 28.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 29.25 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 79.50 crore (Estimates)

PS: Housefull 5 has outside chance of hitting the Rs 30 crore mark on Sunday, depending on where the mass belts land with actuals in the morning!

