Tony Awards 2025: Date, When and Where to Watch, Host, Nominees, Performances and Everything We Know So Far

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. This major night in Broadway honors the best productions and performances from the 2024–2025 season. The ceremony will air live on CBS from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET.

Viewers can also stream it live through Paramount+ (for Showtime subscribers). Paramount+ Essential users can stream the show on-demand starting the next day.

When and where to watch the 2025 Tony Awards?

Red carpet coverage will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET and will stream live on Playbill's official YouTube channel. Before the main broadcast, The Tony Awards: Act One will stream live and for free on Pluto TV from 6:40 to 8:00 p.m. ET. Hosted by Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry, the pre-show will include early award presentations.

The main show begins at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be hosted by Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, who won in 2016 for The Color Purple, as per Vogue. "I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor," Erivo said.

"I am looking forward to ushering the theatre community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year."

Who will perform and present at the Tony Awards 2025?

Audiences can expect live performances from the casts of Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, Sunset Blvd., Dead Outlaw, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Just in Time, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Operation Mincemeat, and Real Women Have Curves. The Broadway Inspirational Voices choir will also perform.

Here's one of the biggest highlights: The original Hamilton cast will reunite to mark the show's 10th anniversary. Confirmed performers include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, and others.

Presenters this year include Oprah Winfrey, Keanu Reeves, Lea Michele, Kristin Chenoweth, Sarah Paulson, Adam Lambert, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Samuel L. Jackson, Michelle Williams, and Bryan Cranston, among many more. Brian Stokes Mitchell will serve as the broadcast announcer.

Who are the top nominees and special honorees?

Leading the nominations are Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, and Maybe Happy Ending with 10 nominations each. Other shows like Dead Outlaw, John Proctor is the Villain, and Sunset Blvd. have seven nominations.

George Clooney, Sarah Snook, Daniel Dae Kim, and Bob Odenkirk are among the major acting nominees. Harvey Fierstein will receive the 2025 Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre Award. "Harvey Fierstein's contributions to the American theatre, both as an artist and activist, represent an extraordinary legacy," said Heather Hitchens and Jason Laks in a joint statement.

Celia Keenan-Bolger will be honored with the Isabelle Stevenson Award for her advocacy work. "Celia's star shines far beyond the Broadway stages," Hitchens and Laks added. "She is truly an inspiration."

Special Tony Awards will also go to the band behind Buena Vista Social Club and the visual effects team of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Tony Honors for Excellence will be awarded to Great Performances, Michael Price, New 42, and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

