BTS announces 3-day Replay Weverse Live for 2025 FESTA: Know dates, when and where to stream, what to expect and more

As BTS approaches their 12th debut anniversary, anticipation is soaring among ARMYs worldwide. The group is set to celebrate the occasion through their annual FESTA event. It includes a series of digital festivities and nostalgic content drops. One of the highlights for this year is a special three-day Replay livestream event on Weverse. It will give fans a chance to relive key chapters from BTS’ musical journey.

Advertisement

What is the 2025 FESTA Replay event?

BIGHIT MUSIC, the group’s agency under HYBE, announced on June 7 that the 2025 FESTA with BTS Replay Weverse Live will span from June 10 to June 12. It is expected to build momentum ahead of the actual anniversary date, which is June 13.

This virtual celebration is especially meaningful as it marks the first FESTA where most BTS members are either recently discharged or soon to be returning from their military duties.

The Replay livestreams will take place on Weverse, BTS' official fan platform. It will feature themed content each night at 8 PM KST (4:30 PM IST). Here's the full schedule:

June 10 – BTS Replay: MV Timeline

June 11 – BTS Replay: MV Solo Tracks

June 12 – BTS Replay: MAGIC SHOP in BUSAN

The final day's stream will be available with multi-language subtitles, including Korean, English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese. This is to ensure that global fans can join the celebration in real time.

Advertisement

A nostalgic trip before full reunion

The event will revisit some of the most defining milestones in BTS' career. It will showcase iconic performances, music video highlights, and behind-the-scenes memories that have shaped the group's evolution from rookie idols to global superstars.

The majority of BTS members are still serving in the military. However, the 2025 FESTA holds added emotional weight as the band inches closer to its long-awaited full-group reunion. As of now, Jin and J-hope have completed their military service and are actively engaging with fans. To kick off the FESTA spirit, the duo released a set of fresh concept photos, featuring both solo portraits and unit shots.

SUGA set to conclude his alternative public service on June 21. The remaining members (RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook) will be wrapping up their duties between June 11 and June 12. BTS is on the brink of reuniting as a full group for the first time in over a year.

Advertisement

What is FESTA and why does it matter

FESTA is an annual celebration hosted by BTS and BIGHIT MUSIC to honor the group's debut anniversary, which originally fell on June 13, 2013. The event typically spans days or even weeks leading up to the anniversary. It includes the release of never-before-seen videos, special songs, group photos, behind-the-scenes footage, and messages to fans.

Over the years, FESTA has evolved into a cherished tradition that allows BTS to reflect on their journey and express gratitude to their global fandom, ARMY.

Military service timeline recap

The past few years have seen BTS temporarily part ways with group promotions due to South Korea's mandatory military service requirement. Here's a quick breakdown of their enlistment and return timelines:

Jin: Enlisted December 2022, discharged June 2024

J-Hope: Enlisted April 2023, discharged October 2024

SUGA: Enlisted for public service in September 2023, expected discharge on June 21, 2025

RM and V: Enlisted December 2023, anticipated to be discharged on June 11, 2025

Jimin and Jungkook: Enlisted December 2023, projected discharge date is June 12, 2025

Advertisement

With their return drawing near, 2025 FESTA is expected to be an emotional and symbolic turning point for both the members and fans alike.

ALSO READ: The Manager: J-Hope 'can't believe' BTS' reunion, reveals details of sickness on solo tour; Know when and where to watch