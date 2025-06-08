R Madhavan joins Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in SS Rajamouli’s Rs 1,000 crore epic SSMB29?

Tamil and Hindi actor R Madhavan is reportedly part of SSMB29, the upcoming mega project directed by SS Rajamouli. The film, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles, is currently under production and is expected to be one of the biggest Indian films to date.

According to reports, Madhavan will play a powerful and key character in the film, though the makers have not officially confirmed his casting yet, as per MoneyControl. His inclusion has already created a buzz among fans, adding more star power to the already impressive cast that includes Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

What role will R Madhavan play in SSMB29?

While the exact details of R Madhavan's character have been kept under wraps, sources say it will be pivotal to the film’s storyline. The project marks the first collaboration between Madhavan and SS Rajamouli, who is known for directing blockbuster films like Baahubali and RRR.

The film is currently being shot in multiple international locations, with a blend of Indian mythological themes and global adventure elements. Rajamouli is reportedly drawing inspiration from Wilbur Smith’s novels and the legend of Lord Hanuman for this film.

Here's what we know so far about SSMB29

SSMB29 began filming in January 2025. Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra have already shot several scenes in Hyderabad and Odisha. Major action sequences have been completed, and more global locations are scheduled for upcoming shoots.

The production team is also building elaborate sets in Hyderabad to recreate parts of Kashi, as the story is partly set in the holy city. The film is being produced by veteran filmmaker KL Narayana with an estimated budget of Rs 1,000 crores. It is being written by Rajamouli’s father, the noted screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad.

The makers have not yet announced the full plot, but the film promises to deliver a mix of mythology, adventure, and grand visuals. SSMB29 is expected to be released in theatres worldwide in 2027.

