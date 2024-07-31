13 K-pop idols born in August: Stars turning a year older this month

From G-Dragon to NCT’s Mark, there are many popular K-pop idols born in August. These artists have not only contributed significantly to the industry but also connected greatly with the fans with their unique charm. We have carefully curated a list of artists from the K-pop industry that make the month of August an exciting time for the fans and the K-pop community.

13 K-pop idols born in August

1. Tiffany - August 1

Tiffany is a prominent member of the legendary girl group Girls' Generation (SNSD). Known for her powerful vocals, Tiffany has also made a name for herself as a solo artist and released her first extended play I Just Wanna Dance, in 2016. Moreover, she made her acting debut in Reborn Rich and also appeared in the series Uncle Samsik in 2024.

2. Chaewon - August 1

Chaewon, the leader and member of the popular girl group LE SSERAFIM is the main vocalist of the group. Moreover, she brings a unique charm and strong performance skills, making her a standout in the group. Her journey from being part of IZ*ONE to LE SSERAFIM has showcased her versatility and growth as an artist.



3. Mark - August 2

NCT’s Mark is known for his exceptional rap skills and energetic performances. He is part of various NCT units, including NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and SuperM, and the artist has demonstrated his ability to adapt to different musical styles and concepts. Moreover, he has also carved a solo identity with releases such as Child, Golden Hour, and 200.

4. Rowoon - August 7

Rowoon, the former member of SF9 is not only a gifted vocalist but also an accomplished actor. He has starred in several popular dramas, gaining recognition for his acting skills. Some of the shows he appeared in are Extraordinary You, Tomorrow, Destined With You, and more.

5. S.Coups - August 8

S.Coups, the charismatic leader of SEVENTEEN, is known for his leadership qualities and rap skills, he plays a crucial role in the group's success. His ability to lead and motivate his members, combined with his powerful performances, has earned him immense respect from fans and peers alike. Furthermore, his playful charm and personality make him one of the most beloved idols.

6. Younghoon - August 8

Younghoon, born on August 8, is a member of The Boyz. As the vocalist and visual of the group, Younghoon is known for his charming looks and smooth vocals. His captivating performances and warm personality have endeared him to fans. Younghoon's dedication to his craft and his ability to connect with fans make him a beloved member of The Boyz.

7. Xiaojun - August 8

Xiaojun, the talented member of WayV, the Chinese sub-unit of NCT, is known for his powerful vocals and impressive stage presence. His versatility as a performer and his ability to convey emotions through his singing set him apart. Xiaojun's contributions to WayV and NCT have solidified his place in the K-pop industry.

8. Changbin - August 11

Changbin is the rapper and producer of the popular K-pop group Stray Kids and is known for his infectious energy. His songwriting and production skills have contributed significantly to the group’s success. The K-pop star’s passion for music and his relentless work ethic make him a vital member of the group.

9. Jaemin - August 13

Jaemin, the maknae of NCT DREAM, is known for his charming visuals and captivating performances. On top of the K-pop star excelling in both singing and dancing, his charismatic personality and stage presence have earned him a massive fanbase. Jaemin's dedication to his craft and his genuine interactions with fans make him a beloved idol.

10. Hueningkai - August 14

Hueningka is a member of TXT (Tomorrow X Together) who is known for his unique visuals and versatile talents. The member does not just thrive in singing and dancing; he also plays musical instruments. Hueningkai's cheerful personality and dedication to his craft have endeared him to fans worldwide, making him a rising star in the K-pop industry.



11. G-Dragon - August 18

G-Dragon the legendary K-pop star was born on August 8. He became the leader of BIGBANG and significantly influenced the genre with his innovative music and fashion sense. The artist is known for his unique style, charismatic stage presence, and exceptional songwriting skills. His contributions to K-pop have earned him a place as one of the most impactful and respected idols of all time.

12. Soyeon - August 26

Soyeon, the talented leader and main rapper of (G)I-DLE, has made a massive name for herself in the K-pop world. The artist is also a prolific songwriter and producer who played a significant role in shaping the group’s unique sound and style. Soyeon's dedication to her craft and her leadership qualities make her a standout idol in the K-pop industry.

13. Wonyoung - August 31

Wonyoung, the member of IVE, is lovingly known as the ‘It girl’ of 4th generation K-pop and has quickly become a fan favorite. Her youthful energy and impressive talent in singing and dancing have made her a standout idol. Moreover, her natural charisma attracts many luxury brands and multiple endorsements.