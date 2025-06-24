BLACKPINK reunites as full group after almost 1 year ahead of DEADLINE World Tour amid fans' appeal for reform

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are all ready to take over your screens and hearts with their chart-topping numbers once again! Gearing up for their DEADLINE World Tour, the girls of BLACKPINK shared a much-awaited update with their fans. Jisoo shared a new story on her Instagram with her 79.3 million followers of a flower shape made by the quartet, seemingly in their practice room. The other members soon reshared the story on their own handles and tagged each other as well as their team account, resting any doubt that the fans may have about their excitement.

The last time the four singers were seen together was for BLACKPINK’s 8th debut anniversary last year in August. It may not be a lot, but stars are slowly raising the temperature in the room with their hints at the upcoming DEADLINE tour shows. A simple look at their hands, and the BLINKs were already celebrating. With the amount of social media posts pouring in already, we don’t think it will take much time for the group to trend all over the internet again!

The flowery update from the group may as well be a hint, and we’ll never know until the concerts officially begin.

Previously, Lisa posted on the fan communication platform Bubble, where she updated her fans with the girls’ practising status. She confirmed that they were working very hard to bring a good show to the fans and were excited to see them. However, her update was met with criticism from netizens who saw this as a last-minute attempt to save the tour. Multiple fan unions have called out YG Entertainment, claiming shabby promotions, including a lack of teaser content, good quality and well-designed merchandise, updates, and more.

BLACKPINK’s Tour Plan

It is known that the DEADLINE World Tour will begin on July 5 this year with a concert at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea and will be followed by stops across the world in North America, Europe, and Asia. So far, 31 shows have been announced, with the tour culminating in Hong Kong on January 25, 2026.

BLACKPINK is also set to debut a new song during its South Korean concert, for which the fans are also demanding a separate release on July 4.

