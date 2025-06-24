Squid Game 3: Who all are returning alongside Lee Jung Jae? Know full list of surviving characters in series finale

Netflix’s global phenomenon Squid Game is officially returning with its third season. Fans are gearing up for more deadly challenges, shocking twists, and intense psychological warfare.

After Season 2 raised the bar with higher stakes and a fresh batch of competitors, Season 3 is now in motion. Speculation is high about who survived and will return. As viewers will recall, Season 2 pushed the franchise into darker territory. It introduced brutal new games and raised moral dilemmas that forced players to turn against each other.

With multiple character deaths and ambiguous endings, viewers have been left wondering who is still alive. Many are also curious about how they will fit into the story moving forward. So, who's still standing after all the carnage? Let's take a look!

Returning players for Season 3

Here's a confirmed list of the surviving players who will return for Squid Game Season 3:

Lee Jung Jae as Seong Gi Hun (Player 456)

Park Sung Hoon as Cho Hyun Ju (Player 120)

Kang Ae Sim as Jang Geum Ja (Player 149)

Yang Dong Geun as Park Yong Sik (Player 007)

Jo Yuri as Kim Jun Hee (Player 222)

Kang Ha Neul as Kang Dae Ho (Player 388)

Chae Gook Hee as Seon Nyeo (Player 044)

Im Siwan as Lee Myung Gi (Player 333)

Lee David as Park Min Su (Player 125)

Roh Jae Won as Nam Gyu (Player 124)

These returning characters were among those who either formed strong alliances or played key roles in strategies that shaped Season 2. Their stories were partially explored last season, making them key players to watch in the upcoming chapter.

Non-player characters returning

In addition to the remaining contestants, several significant non-player characters are also set to reappear:

Lee Byung Hun returns as the Front Man, the masked overseer controlling the operations of the deadly games.

Wi Ha Joon reprises his role as Hwang Jun Ho, the undercover police officer whose fate was left uncertain.

Park Gyu Young joins again as Kang No Eul (Soldier 011), a figure operating within the game’s internal hierarchy.

When is the final season dropping?

Squid Game Season 3 premieres June 27, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. With many returning leads, the next chapter is expected to raise the stakes even higher as survivors step back into the deadly competition.

Many fan theories are already circulating online. They are speculating about betrayals, secret alliances, and deeper conspiracies to be uncovered in Season 3.

