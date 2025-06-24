Thalapathy Vijay calls Raju Jeyamohan after watching Bun Butter Jam glimpse: ‘What more can...'

Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the release of his alleged final movie, Jana Nayagan, slated to release on January 9, 2026. However, the superstar is now making the headlines for his comment on Raju Jeyamohan’s Bun Butter Jam glimpse.

In a recent post on social media, actor and Bigg Boss Tamil 5 winner Raju Jeyamohan revealed how the superstar watched the film’s glimpse and called him personally.

The post penned by the actor read, “Got a call from beloved Thalapathy Vijay na for the #BunButterJamStealer Vera level pa... Unmaile theatre paakanumnu thonudhu"!! (On another level… truly feel like watching it in the theater).”

“What more can I ask for? I made thalapathy laugh today... this means the world to me!!! Is this for Real? Wow!! Thank you Thalaiva!!!! #BunButterJam #July18th release,” he added.

Raju Jeyamohan gets a call from Thalapathy Vijay

For the unversed, Bun Butter Jam is an upcoming comedy drama starring Raju Jeyamohan in the lead role. The film, directed by Raghav Mirdath, features the tale of two mothers who are disillusioned by failed marriages.

In hopes of securing their own children’s future, the duo starts to pull the strings in their kids' lives. However, their children have other plans, with a humorous clash of wills emerging.

Here’s a glimpse of Bun Butter Jam glimpse

Apart from Raju, the movie features actors like Aadhiya Prasad, Bhavya Trikha, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, Charlie, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Thalapathy Vijay’s work front, the actor recently wrapped up the shoot for Jana Nayagan. The Tamil-language political action drama is helmed by H Vinoth with Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol as co-leads.

While more information on the plot is yet to be confirmed, the superstar is set to appear as a police officer in the film. Owing to the actor’s 51st birthday, the makers unveiled a video glimpse which depicted Vijay as a menacing cop.

Apart from the lead actors, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and many more are in key roles. Moreover, reports also indicate that Shruti Haasan might make an appearance.

