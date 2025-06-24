Did Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Split Up Ahead of Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding? Reports Claim Actor Will Go Solo At Ceremony

Orlando Bloom is set to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding without Katy Perry. The news comes amid rumors of the Pirates of the Caribbean star splitting up after nine years of relationship. The sources close to the actor shared with TMZ that Bloom is ready to let himself loose at the wedding ceremony.

According to the previous media reports, Perry will not be attending the extravagant wedding, as she is currently on her world tour.

Amid the rumors of the couple calling it quits after almost a decade of being together, an insider shared with the portal that the actor wishes to enjoy himself and hit the dance floor alongside other high-profile guests.

Reason behind Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s alleged split

The sources close to Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry previously revealed to People Magazine that the musician’s work pressure got in between the couple’s relationship. They stated that though the actor is quite supportive of Perry’s profession, it did cause tension between the two.

The insider mentioned to the media portal, “Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album.” They continued to share, “It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension.”

Moreover, another source revealed to Page Six that Perry and Bloom’s relationship was “over.” They stated that the pair is waiting for the musician to return from her Lifetimes tour before taking any further steps.

The couple in one of the recent interviews had also admitted to turning to therapy to get going smoothly in their lives.

What to expect of Orlando Bloom at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding?

With Orlando Bloom marking his presence at the grand wedding of the billionaire and his wife-to-be, it is expected to turn wild. The sources revealed that the actor wishes to be "the life of the party.” The rumors also state that the father of one might team up with Leonardo DiCaprio to hop at the bar during the festivities.

An insider shared with TMZ that "90% of the people at the wedding are kinda boring, but 10% are really fun, including Orlando, Leo, and Jeff."

The wedding festivities are set to kick off on June 24 and will go on till June 29, in Venice.

