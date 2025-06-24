The Family Man Season 3: Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari with a new mission, fans can't keep calm

The Family Man is among the most popular web shows of Indian cinema. Created by Raj & DK, the much-loved series is returning with a new season featuring Manoj Bajpayee in his iconic role of Srikant Tiwari. The makers have dropped the first look poster that took the excitement among the fans a notch higher.

While sharing the poster, Prime Video wrote, “All eyes on our family men (with eye emoticon) #TheFamilyManOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon.” In the shared poster, Manoj Bajpayee can be seen in an intense look surrounded by masked gunmen, promising another raw and thrilling chapter to the fans.

Not only fans but Samantha, Sharib Hashmi, and Shreya Dhanwanthry reacted to the announcement. Samantha, who played the main antagonist in The Family Man Season 2, shared the announcement poster on her Instagram story and wrote, “#TheFamilyManOnPrimeVideo isssssss backkkk (with three fire emoticons) Coming Soon.”

Other cast members Sharib Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthry also expressed their excitement on Prime Video's post.

The Family Man Season 3 release date, who will play the main antagonist?

Though the release date of the upcoming season is yet not locked, it is expected to arrive soon on Prime Video.

Jaideep Ahlawat is reportedly playing the main antagonist in the show, adding more anticipation towards the new season. However, an official announcement about his casting is awaited. Apart from Jaideep Ahlawat and Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man Season 3 also stars Priya Mani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthry, Ashlesha Thakur, Vipin Sharma, Dalip Tahil, Seema Biswas, Gul Panag and others.

The third Season of the popular web series is expected to have some crossover with the characters of Raj & DK's Farzi, as both come from similar cinematic universes. For the unversed, Manoj Bajpayee was seen as Srikant Tiwari in a cameo role in Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer show. Soon after the release of The Family Man Season 3, the director-duo will move on to the next season of Farzi.

