THROWBACK: When Lionel Messi sent a signed gift for MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva

In December 2022, Lionel Messi sent a souvenir with a personal message to Ziva Dhoni, immediately captivating fans everywhere. At seven years old, Ziva posed proudly with the memento, pointing at Messi’s inscription and signature. The gesture truly brought into focus MS Dhoni’s well-known love for football and introduced Ziva as a budding fan of the sport.

Advertisement

Now, in June 2025, that moment feels even more significant after Messi and Dhoni recently appeared together in a popular advertisement. Here’s what happened back then.

What did Ziva Dhoni receive from Lionel Messi?

Messi had celebrated Argentina’s World Cup win by extending his joy beyond the field in late December 2022. He sent a signed Argentina jersey with a personal note saying “Para Ziva,” meaning “For Ziva.” The gift was shared on Ziva’s official Instagram (managed by her parents) with the caption “Like father, like daughter.”

The jersey had arrived just days after Argentina’s victory over France. For Ziva, it was more than a jersey. It was an introduction to football fandom inherited from her father. At the time, First Post had noted that the photo quickly gathered over two hundred thousand likes. Today, the post sits at over a million.

Ziva’s fandom and Dhoni’s football roots

Advertisement

Ziva’s zest for the sport did not blossom overnight. It likely sprang from Dhoni’s own passion for football, which runs quite deep. He once aspired to be a goalkeeper, and now co-owns Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League.

According to the cited source, Dhoni has trained with the squad and supports clubs like Manchester United. Ziva has clearly inherited this interest. Seeing her point at Messi’s signature made it clear she follows in Dhoni’s footsteps.

Jay Shah also received Messi’s autograph

Ziva wasn’t the only Indian recipient of Messi’s generosity. Around the same time, the six-time Golden Boot winner also sent a signed jersey to BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

As reported by the mentioned publication, former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha posted a picture of Shah holding the autographed shirt, with “GOAT sends his best wishes and signed match jersey for jay bhai!” written on it. Ojha even joked about hoping to get one for himself soon.

Advertisement

From a viral 2022 post to an on-screen collaboration in 2025

Though the jersey made waves in late 2022, Dhoni and Messi’s association didn’t end there. In April 2025, Dhoni and Messi appeared together in an advertisement for a popular chips brand. This video had amassed nearly a million likes within 24 hours. Fans watched the two legends share playful football moments as they passed the ball through screens across the world.

ALSO READ: What is Holly Holm's relationship status? A look at her family, UFC record, and life outside cage