BTS ARMY documentary Forever We Are Young locks July release date after 2025 SXSW debut, find out how to book tickets

BTS and ARMY are inseparable. Proving once again why the K-pop phenomenon is once in a lifetime, the surprising fan-created film, Forever We Are Young, is already eyeing a theatrical release. On June 24, it was confirmed that the documentary will be released in limited screens around the world on July 30. The story follows the iconic team’s rise to the top of the musical realm through the eyes of their fans.

When and where to buy tickets for Forever We Are Young film

It is said to be a feature-length documentary and has been contributed to by award-winning directors Grace Lee and Patty Ahn. Trafalgar Releasing is all set to take the ticketing live from Friday, July 2, on the ‘btsarmymovie’ website, with additional information, updates, and official posters being made available for global admirers. Called ARMY- short for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth, the film considers an audience of about 90 million fans, although realistic numbers could be way beyond that.

“There is no BTS without ARMY and no ARMY without BTS,” said the directors who worked on the film. While taking a look at the group’s success, it centers on how their fans enabled such a pandemonium-like fame for the South Korean team, in a never-before-seen way.

Previously, Forever We Are Young had its world premiere at the 2025 SXSW in Austin, Texas, earning praise from audiences, including standing ovations that proved the heart that went behind the film’s creation, and how it was able to connect with the viewers. It is not known whether BTS is aware of the existence of this movie, and if any of the seven members will check it out. However, hopes remain high for the millions of fans who have put in days and nights worth of work to turn the group into the Grammy-nominated act that they are now!

Forever We Are Young adds itself to a series of BTS-centered films, including Burn the Stage: The Movie, the concert films Love Yourself in Seoul, Bring the Soul: The Movie and Break the Silence: The Movie, which previously enlightened the fans. Solo member movies and theatre-streamed concerts have also brought a unique touch to the group’s worldwide presence.

