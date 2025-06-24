Meet actor who coached Kamal Haasan, worked with Salman Khan, faced backlash over memoir, dated Panchayat star and now owns lavish bungalow in Mumbai

'Jab tak todega nahi, tab tak chhodega nahi,' is one iconic line that will instantly reveal who we are talking about today. Guessed it? Yes, it is none other than the supremely talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Let's take a deep dive into his personal and professional lives.

Born to a zamindari Muslim family on May 19, 1974, in Budhana (Uttar Pradesh), Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the eldest of 8 siblings. He spent most of his childhood in Uttarakhand and graduated from Gurukul Kangri University in Haridwar with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry degree.

How Nawazuddin Siddiqui found his love for acting

Before finding his love for cinema, Siddiqui worked as a chemist in Vadodara (Gujarat). However, he was never content with his job. After a year of restlessness, he left and came to Delhi for a new job.

Once, while watching a play, he couldn't help but instantly be drawn to acting. And that was the 'life-changing' moment for him when he thought of trying acting. Further, he learned about the National School of Drama (NSD), an institution for actors and started preparing to secure his admission.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 12 years of struggle: From Watchman to Watch Me

The real struggle began when he decided to go to Mumbai with an aspiration to work in the film industry. He debuted with a blink-and-you-will-miss-it role in Aamir Khan's Sarfarosh, worked in RGV's Shool and Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai MBBS for a negligible screen time, but paved the path to success. He kept on struggling for over a decade and did everything to survive in the city. Among his several odd jobs, he even sold coriander on the streets and worked as a watchman.

During his struggling days, Nawazuddin used to give acting lessons. He was the Hindi dialogue coach for Kamal Haasan's movie Abhay. Further, he also trained Ranveer Singh for his debut movie, Band Baaja Baraat.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s acting career flourished with Gangs Of Wasseypur

The actor further worked in Black Friday, Dev D, Peepli Live, Kahaani, and Paan Singh Tomar. But, it was Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani that got him some recognition. His first breakthrough came with Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 (2012). And since then, he never looked back!

The actor became so popular that he went on to work with all the big names of the industry- Salman Khan (Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Shah Rukh Khan (Raees), Aamir Khan (Talaash: The Answer Lies Within), Amitabh Bachchan (Te3n), Rajinikanth (Petta) and more.

Nawaz shined as an actor in almost all movies, but his camaraderie with director Anurag Kashyap has a separate fan base. The two delivered some great movies together—Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0, and a web series titled Sacred Games.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui controversy: Faced backlash over memoir, dated Panchayat actress

When the actor was shooting for Manto, Nawazuddin Siddiqui thought of bringing his own memoir to the world. However, his truthfulness and honesty didn't sit well with a section of the readers, and he faced backlash over mentions of some names and personal details in the book.

In the same memoir, he also mentioned dating Sunita Rajwar (Kranti Devi of Panchayat) and underlined how she broke up with him over his status and poor economic conditions. Reportedly, Sunita backfired at him and even sent him a Rs 2 crore defamation notice. After a lot of fiasco, Nawazuddin had to withdraw his memoir.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's bungalow in Mumbai and the work front

Last seen in Castao, Nawaz owns a big bungalow in Mumbai. The actor spent three years building his dream mansion. He named it ‘Nawab’ after his father.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Thama. Reportedly, he is playing the negative lead opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the movie. Apart from Thama, the actor has Sangeen and Raat Akeli Hai 2 in the pipeline.

