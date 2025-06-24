Kajol shares anecdote from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham shoot and it's related to Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan

Kajol has been ruling hearts with her performances over the years and continues to do so. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie, Maa, and is busy with its promotions. Recently, the actress took a trip down memory lane and recalled shooting for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

In her recent interview, Kajol shared an anecdote related to Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. The actress remembered SRK bringing his newborn daughter on the sets of their film.

Kajol remembers Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's shooting

In conversation with Zoom, Kajol revisited old pictures from movie sets and came across one from her mehendi ceremony featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She shared her memory of that picture and mentioned that Aryan Khan was small, but Suhana had just been born. The actress shared an anecdote when SRK brought Suhana on the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham sets.

Kajol disclosed how Yash Johar had built the makeup rooms on the sets of their film, as he didn't like the makeup rooms in Film City. She mentioned that the filmmaker had built his own makeup room, complete with correct lighting, air conditioning, and everything else.

The actress continued, "I remember Shah Rukh had brought Suhana on set just for an hour, but I remember her from that time. I remember her; my god, she was so cute. She was just so cute, so beautiful. And recently, I met her at a party, and she was wearing a gold saree, and I was like... for a minute, it just takes you back."

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released in 2001 and featured Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles.

About Kajol's upcoming film

Kajol will soon be seen in an upcoming supernatural thriller that is sure to make your jaw drop. The movie is set to release in theaters on June 27, 2025. Maa is a story about a mother (Kajol) who goes on a road trip with her daughter. The trip turns into a nightmare.

Along with Kajol, Maa also stars Ronit Roy, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Surjyasikha Das, and Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal roles. Helmed by Vishal Furia, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn's Devgn Films and Jio Studios.

