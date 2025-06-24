BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Alex Warren go adorably goofy in On My Mind teasers; find out when their collab will drop

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is set to return to the music scene with a brand-new collaboration. This time, she’s joining forces with American singer and content creator Alex Warren. The pair has been teasing their upcoming duet, On My Mind, with playful social media posts, teaser content, and a warm bond. And it has instantly caught the attention of fans around the world.

Advertisement

The collaboration marks a fresh musical direction for both artists and is part of Warren’s upcoming album. Rosé’s participation has drawn major interest from K-pop fans and international music listeners alike. This song has become one of the most anticipated pop collaborations of the summer.

Playful teasers spark buzz online

On June 23, Rosé shared a teaser photo and an audio snippet from On My Mind across her social media platforms. In the promotional image, she appears smiling as Alex Warren affectionately places his hands on her head. It offers a glimpse into the lighthearted energy the duo is bringing to the release.

Along with the photo, a brief preview of the song was also revealed. In the clip, both Rosé and Warren are heard singing part of the chorus, showcasing soft harmonies over a pop-infused instrumental.

Collab confirmed earlier this month

Alex Warren had been subtly hinting at the collaboration. However, it was officially confirmed on June 13 with the release of a short TikTok teaser for the track. The video showed both singers lip-syncing dramatically to the track, seemingly parodying over-the-top duet performances in a fun and self-aware way.

Advertisement

Despite the humorous tone, the teaser highlighted a catchy melody that hinted at a heartfelt love song. Since the confirmation, both artists have continued to engage with fans through updates and casual interactions online. The duo’s natural rapport and the upbeat energy surrounding the collaboration have helped fuel anticipation across social media platforms.

Track release and album inclusion

The full version of On My Mind feat. Rosé will be pre-released on June 27, ahead of the official launch of Alex Warren’s album. The song is included in You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 2), which is scheduled for release on July 18, 2025.

This project marks the continuation of Warren’s storytelling through music, and On My Mind appears to be a standout duet on the album.

Global reactions from fans

Reactions to the teasers have been overwhelmingly positive, with both fandoms expressing support for the collaboration. BLACKPINK’s global fanbase, known as BLINKs, has especially shown excitement over Rosé’s return to music.

Advertisement

Many fans also noted the charming chemistry between the two singers. As the June 27 pre-release date approaches, additional promotional content and teasers may follow.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin loves BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT., wants to collab with Grammy-winning artist: 'I'm a huge fan...'