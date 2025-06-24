Building the Band Trailer: Liam Payne Remembers One Direction in Final TV Appearance Before His Death at 31

Liam Payne will make his final TV appearance in the upcoming Netflix reality show, Building the Band. The musician, alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland, will take the mentor’s chair, helping to get a band together.

The new trailer of the show was dropped by Netflix on Tuesday, where the Backstreet Boys fame AJ McLean has taken up the hosting duties.

As per the trailer released by the streaming platform, the Strip That Down crooner is seen guiding and supporting the singers by sharing his experience of being in a band for 5 years.

What is Building the Band about?

As for the format of the upcoming TV show, 50 participants will be seated in different booths. While not able to see each other, the contestants will select their band members only based on their voice.

The plotline of the show states, “Building the Band brings together talented singers for a truly unique competition show where building the perfect band is all about chemistry. The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands in individual ‘booths’ without ever seeing each other. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit.”

It further reads, “What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography, and style come into play? With incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal—to find the next great music band—the stage is set for an unforgettable experience.”

Building the Band was first unveiled earlier this month at Netflix’s annual event, Tudum. Moreover, the statement by the streaming platform revealed that Liam Payne’s family had reviewed the show, and they have given it a go.

Liam Payne remembers One Direction in Building the Band

Payne, who will be seen as a guest judge in Building the Band, was seen remembering One Direction in the trailer of the show. The late singer met with a group of band members and mentored them with wise words and his own experience. The musician was heard saying, “You got a lot of work to do vocally.”

He added, “I need to feel that connection between you guys.”

Meanwhile, Liam Payne acted as the ideal candidate for the position because, after all, he was also placed in a band with four other singers in a similar setting.

The Night Changes crooner met with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson on the sets of X Factor, where Simon Cowell, the judge, left like the five of them would make a great band.

He wasn’t wrong either, as One Direction went on to become one of the most popular boy bands of the era.

Speaking of his band on the new show, Payne was heard saying to a group of singers, “To have these bands put together is not normal; we were put together that way.”

Building the Band will be available to stream on Netflix from July 9.

