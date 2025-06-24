BTS’ Jimin proves his dancing chops are alive with J-Hope’s Killin’ It Girl cover, here’s why we think Jungkook’s next

BTS is back, and they’re leaving no doubt that the members are as supportive of each other! Jimin made his return to Instagram, almost 2 weeks after his military discharge, and it’s to prove that he’s the best dongsaeng there can be in K-pop.

Covering J-Hope’s latest song Killin’ It Girl, the star shared a fun video on his social media account, and most importantly, it featured Jungkook as the cameraman, delighting fans.

Jimin turns into IT boy once again

Initially starting out with a light groove, the clip moves to the beats as Jungkook turns the camera in tandem. It seems to have been shot in one of their houses or possibly a hotel room, as the singers were recently spotted flying out of the country.

Jimin, known for his modern dance techniques, moved to the hard-hitting choreography starring J-Hope, catching the right tone from the get-go and proving why he’s one of the best dancers in K-pop.

Jimin had a special ‘Killin’ It Boy’ hashtag added to his caption, possibly encouraging a new trend from the over 58 million fans following his account. Moreover, Jungkook’s giggles from behind the camera added a personal touch to the clip, which invited wild reactions from the group’s fans.

While sharing the video to his story, Jimin again added a ‘JK’ hashtag to it, and we think the BTS maknae might be the next one to take on the Killin’ It Girl dance challenge. He already displayed that he was capable of the choreography while attending the HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Goyang on BTS’ 12th debut anniversary day, June 13. Soon after the original singer cheered for the surprise from his bandmate, adorably commenting ‘What’ and ‘Jyamani’ on the reel as well as sharing it to his own stories with an ‘OMG’.

This marks Jimin’s first dance challenge since discharging from the military and escaping the public eye. He is said to be vacationing after previously flying to Japan mere days before his return.

While the group has repeatedly emphasized its plans to return with a new album and promotions, a specific release date has yet to be confirmed. Earlier, BIGHIT MUSIC side-stepped reports of March 2026 comeback plans.

