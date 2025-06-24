Sitaare Zameen Par Day 5 India Box Office: Aamir Khan starrer holds fort; Nets strong Rs 8.25 crore on first Tuesday

RS Prasanna's Sitaare Zameen Par starring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh and a lot of other wonderful actors, enjoyed a good hold on its first Tuesday. The movie has added an estimated Rs 8.25 crore to its tally on the fifth day, to take the cume to Rs 73.50 crore net. The first week of Sitaare Zameen Par seems to be heading towards Rs 88 crore net; A nice result for a film that started with a mere Rs 10.50 crore on the opening day.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Sitaare Zameen Par Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 10.50 crore 2 Rs 20 crore 3 Rs 26.25 crore 4 Rs 8.50 crore 5 Rs 8.25 crore (estimate) Total Rs 73.50 crore net in 5 days

Sitaare Zameen Par Looks To Enjoy A Solid 2nd Weekend Hold

Sitaare Zameen Par, being a film that appeals to families, shall pick up strong in its second weekend. There is competition in the form of Maa and F1, but it does not seem like they will affect the Aamir Khan movie in any major way. It is the week after, with Jurassic World and Metro... In Dino where things get tight. However, it is expected that Sitaare Zameen Par will have managed a major chunk of its business by then.

Sitaare Zameen Par Has Outgrossed Laal Singh Chaddha In India; Will Soon Cross Its Global Numbers

Sitaare Zameen Par is Aamir Khan's first release since the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha. Given Sitaare Zameen Par's relatively low budget and given its much better collections across the board so far, it is a solid result. However, there are also other ways to look at the movie. Firstly, it is Aamir Khan's first release in 3 years, consequently increasing the stakes of the film in question. And secondly, Aamir Khan has had much bigger grossers and they can't be ignored while making a judgement.

Sitaare Zameen Par Is A Smart Financial Investment For Aamir Khan

To the film's defence, it shall recover its cost of production, along with remake costs and publicity expenses from the global theatricals alone. The profits from music and satellite rights will be absorbed by Aamir Khan. The digital rights of the movie, whenever they are sold, will add to the actor's profits from the film.

Sitaare Zameen Par In Theatres

Sitaare Zameen Par plays in theatres. What is the lifetime India net collection that you are expecting from the movie?

