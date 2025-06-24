Raid 2 OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh's film that earned Rs 219 crore at box office?

Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, is all set for its digital release following its glorious box office run. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the movie is ready to turn up the heat as the streaming giant has officially announced its arrival date.

When and where to watch Raid 2

Raid 2 is locked to stream on Netflix from Thursday, June 26, onwards. While making it official, the streaming platform wrote, "Aaj se ulti ginti shuru (fire emoji) Amay Patnaik is back with a new case and the same old fire (with punch emoji). Watch Raid 2, out 26 June, on Netflix. #Raid2OnNetflix"

Raid 2 Plot and Box Office

The second installment of Raid 2 follows IRS officer Amay Patnaik on his 75th raid. This time, the officer takes on a big political personality, Dada Bhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh in the movie. Dada Bhai has a demi-god like status in his constituency, whom no one can even doubt.

Raid 2 smashed the box office with its solid performance. The movie opened with Rs 19 crore net in India and went on to score over Rs 160 crore net by the end of its theatrical run at the domestic box office. It also found some love in the foreign markets, which contributed around Rs 59 crore gross, making a worldwide gross of Rs 219 crore.

Raid 2 Cast and Crew

Raid 2 served as the sequel to Raid, a 2018 movie. The thriller drama stars Ajay Devgn in his popular role of Amay Patnaik, while Vaani Kapoor plays his wife. Riteish Deshmukh nailed the role of the main villain. Moreover, the supporting cast also includes Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, and Saurabh Shukla.

Inspired by true events, the movie is written and directed by Rajkumar Gupta. Raid 2 met with mixed word-of-mouth, with a majorly positive reception. However, it faced criticism for Ajay Devgn's look and a less thrilling plot than its previous installment. It will be interesting to see how the thriller drama performs on OTT.

