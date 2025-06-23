Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s most iconic PDA: Love Story in 5 Photos

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift roll both sports and pop royalty into one power couple. Over the past few months, the duo has turned casual outings into headline-making spectacles. From singing along at the U.S. Open to kissing atop the AFC Championship stage, no moment has been too big for their public affection.

Here are four defining events where Kelce-Swift didn’t hold back—and won over fans in the process.

U.S. Open singing and suite sing-along (Sept. 2024)

During the U.S. Open men’s final in Queens, Swift and Kelce mixed high fashion with high spirit as the two hugged in the audience (as seen above). Swift wore a red gingham sundress, and Kelce sported a Gucci ensemble as they joined teammate Patrick Mahomes in a suite, according to Billboard.

Mid-match, The Darkness’s “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” blared over the stadium speakers, as seen in an Instagram post on the U.S. Open official page. Swift and Kelce broke into an animated sing-along, playing the air guitar and feeling the music.

Matching Louis Vuitton on double date night (Oct. 2024)

A month later, Swift and Kelce stepped out in New York City for dinner with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Harper’s BAZAAR noted their matching Louis Vuitton jewelry: Swift wore a Blossom ring and Kelce a charm necklace, each piece gleaming gold under street lamps.

The two exited The Corner Store hand in hand, their sparkle depicting a relationship as luxe as their accessories. Swift’s Gucci corset and Kelce’s Jacquemus shirt complemented the twinned luxury of their PDA.

Diamond-studded Manhattan meatpacking night (Dec. 2024)

On a chilly evening months later, the pair was seen holding hands as they walked through the Meatpacking District to private supper club Chez Margaux. Teen Vogue reported that Swift’s Simkhai Gianni coat was covered in jeweled flowers, while layered over a black corseted minidress.

Meanwhile, Kelce kept it casual, sporting a bright red matching jacket and pants set. This was paired with a white tee and black Timberland boots. The evening came shortly after Swift wrapped up her monumental Eras Tour, and Kelce had thrown her a themed party to celebrate her 35th birthday the same week.

Super Bowl: Kisses on the AFC championship field (Jan. 2025)

When the Chiefs beat the Bills to reach the Super Bowl, Swift joined Kelce’s family on the field, as per People. Donned in a full Louis Vuitton ensemble, she found Kelce by confetti cannons and pulled him close for repeated kisses.

Fans watched as Swift cradled Kelce’s face while he held her waist. Their embrace under stadium lights was a championship celebration bigger than any trophy. From tennis courts to football fields, Swift and Kelce have turned public affection into their signature move. Each PDA snapshot remains etched in fans’ memories as proof that sometimes love really does win it all.

