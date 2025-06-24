Morrissey Voices Lack of Industry Support Amid Canceling His Stockholm Concert: ‘No Label Will Release…’

Morrissey has opened up about the lack of industry support, which led to the cancelation of his upcoming concert in Stockholm. The musician released a statement on Morrissey Central stating that despite touring around the world, the travel expenses have taken a toll on him and his group.

Morrissey is currently touring across the UK and Europe and announced the cancelation of his Stockholm concert on Monday, June 23. On his website, the singer revealed that due to zero financial support from their imaginary record labels, the group is unable to afford the expense of getting to such places.

Morrissey’s statement over lack of support from industry

Opening up about the reason behind canceling his Stockholm concert, Morrissey went on to state, “The pain at not reaching Stockholm this week is horrific for the band and crew.”

He further wrote, “We dream of Stockholm, Reykjavik, Trondheim, Helsinki, Aarhus … but there is no financial support from imaginary record labels to get us to such places.”

The singer continued to explain that the travel expenses have taken a toll on him and his group. Morrissey revealed, “We are travel-weary beyond belief. We pray to God that someone, somewhere, can help us reach Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Denmark … where we have thousands upon thousands of friends, yet absolutely zero music industry support.”

Following the cancelation of the show, the fans who had purchased tickets have received a message regarding the collection of refunds.

Elsewhere in his statement on the website, the Everyday is Like Sunday crooner talked about the contrasting elements of his career. The legendary musician said that their ticket sales were at an all-time high, yet they lacked backing from radio and labels.

He elaborated, “No label will release our music, no radio will play our music … and yet our ticket sales are sensational.”

Meanwhile, the musician’s comments about the state of his art in 2025 come amid Morrissey’s tensions with a label over his unreleased album, Bonfire of Teenagers. The tracks were recorded between 2020 and 2021, and were set to be released in 2023, yet they remain shelved.

