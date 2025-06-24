Cillian Murphy's FIRST LOOK for Netflix Film Steve Out: Everything We Know So Far Including Release Date, Cast and More

Cillian Murphy looks fine as Steve. The actor is set to return to the screens in the upcoming school-based drama, Steve. The movie is directed by Tim Mielants, and the Oscar-winning star will share the screen space with Emma Watson.

The makers of the new film dropped the first look of Murphy as his character, who fights to save the integrity of the school while dealing with his own mental health.

Meanwhile, the Oppenheimer star has collaborated with the filmmaker, Mielants, on Steve after almost a year. The duo previously worked together in Small Things Like These. The movie did impressively well and is available to stream on Netflix.

What will Steve be about?

Cillian Murphy will portray the lead character of Steve in the upcoming Tim Mielants directorial. The actor’s upcoming role is described as the reimagination of Max Porter’s best-selling novel, Shy. Moreover, the British author came on board to pen the script of the film.

To provide further details on the character, Netflix revealed, "The film follows a pivotal day in the life of headteacher Steve (Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy) and his students at a last-chance reform school amidst a world that has forsaken them."

The official synopsis further mentioned, "As Steve fights to protect the school's integrity and impending closure, we witness him grappling with his own mental health.”

The streaming platform’s description of Steve went on to add that further in his journey, Murphy’s character meets with Shy, who is living a parallel life to that of Steve.

Shy, portrayed by Jay Lycurgo, is a troubled teen who finds himself stuck between the past and what lies ahead of him, amid reconciling his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence."

As for the cast members, Cillian Murphy, Emma Watson and Lycurgo are joined by Tracey Ullman and Simbi Ajikawo, who is also known as the rapper Little Simz.

Steve will hit select theaters in September and will release on Netflix on October 3, 2025.

