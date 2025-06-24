EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha recalls Zaheer Iqbal's proposal for her: 'He had taken permission from my parents...'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are among the most loved celebrity couples who recently completed one year of their marriage, on June 23, 2024. The duo celebrated their first anniversary with close friends in an intimate celebration. Recently, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Sonakshi went down memory lane when Zaheer planned a dreamy proposal for her under the charming Northern Lights.

Sonakshi Sinha recalls Zaheer Iqbal's proposal

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi Sinha was asked if any vacation changed her as a person. The actress gave a deep thought and shared, "My trip to Finland, I went there with a boyfriend and I came back with a fiancé (laughs)." She revealed that Zaheer Iqbal proposed to her in Finland.

Revealing her experience and sharing details on the proposal, Sonakshi Sinha said, "It was beautiful with the northern lights and all. It was surreal. It was a picture-perfect moment of which I don't have any pictures." Sinha shared how Zaheer's proposal is still a clear memory in her head.

Watch Sonakshi Sinha's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

When asked if she knew about the proposal, the actress denied, saying, "I had no idea. I just thought we were going for an annual holiday. He had taken permission from my parents before we went."

The Nikita Roy actress shared how she took a few seconds when Zaheer proposed to her and said, "I actually thought he was joking." Sonakshi shared how she asked Zaheer if he was joking, and he said "no".

The actress described the surreal moment and added, "The light in the sky, it was something else. There were like burst of auroras, and the burst was green and just so bright and beautiful, it was stunning."

Sonakshi shared how there was no photographer, and when she tried taking a picture, the picture didn't come out perfectly. She mentioned that it was a "quick and unplanned" moment.

Speaking about their relationship, Sonakshi and Zaheer started dating in 2017. The two got married in an intimate celebration on June 23, 2024.

On the professional front, Sonakshi will soon be seen in Nikita Roy, slated to release on June 27.

