KPop Demon Hunters to Get a Sequel? Directors Address Possibilities of Animated Movie Returning to Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters is one of the loved animated movies on Netflix in recent times. Amid the hype over the newly released film, the directors, Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang, have reflected on the possible sequel to the movie.

The filmmakers sat down for a conversation with Shine on Media and admitted that there were many unanswered questions and possibilities for the story to go either way. The directors also claimed that they would be on board for a potential second movie.

Moreover, the main trio, Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo, revealed that they would like to reprise their roles of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey.

KPop Demon Hunters ending explained

KPop Demon Hunters followed the story of three friends, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who are known as the Huntrix. The trio is also secretly a demon hunter, given the task of saving humanity.

During the climax of the film, it is revealed that Rumi is half-demon, putting her friendship with the other two in jeopardy. She goes on to side with the evil due to her heritage.

However, at the end, the good wins over evil, and Rumi reunites with Mira and Zoey. The three girls destroyed Gwi-Ma's reign of terror. While the Netflix movie ended on a happy note, a lot of questions regarding Gwi-Ma’s past and Rumi’s parents remain unanswered.

Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang open up about KPop Demon Hunters’ potential sequel

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the directors agreed to the fact that many aspects of the film still remained a mystery. Appelhans shared, "You know, because we had to pack so much into 85 minutes, and it's a pretty big idea, and a lot of pieces, there's so many…" Kang added, "–On the cutting room floor."

Chris continued to state, "Yeah, so many unanswered questions, in a good way, and so many avenues that could be their own story that feels like so many possibilities, so yeah."

KPop Demon Hunters is available to stream on Netflix.

