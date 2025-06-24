Akshay Kumar's special request to 'yaar' Ajay Devgn amid Kannappa and MAA's release: 'Tu apne fans ki...'

Popular as action superstars, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn share a great bond together. The two have worked together in multiple movies, like Singham 3, being their latest collaboration. Though their movies often clash at the box office, their friendship and bond never go for a toss. As Akshay Kumar's Kannappa and Devgn's MAA are slated to hit the cinemas this weekend, Khiladi Kumar has a special request from Ajay Devgn.

While sharing a video asset of MAA featuring Kajol, Akshay Kumar urged Ajay Devgn to send good wishes to each other's movies. The 56-year-old took to his micro-blogging site, Twitter (now X) and tweeted, "Yaar Ajay hum dono ki picture aa rahi hai iss Friday. Tu apne fans ki good wishes #Kannappa ko bhej de aur main mere Mahadev ki blessing #Maa ko. Kya bolta hai? Goodluck to Kajol and you bhai…May the power be with you. @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD".

Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva in Kannappa, Kajol's MAA is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar plays an extended cameo role in the Pan-India movie, Kannappa. Originally coming from the Telugu industry, Kannappa stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the mythological epic drama also stars Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Brahma Ji and others. Prabhas, Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar are doing cameo appearances, where the OMG actor will be seen essaying Lord Shiva.

On the other hand, Kajol starring MAA is a mytho-horror that comes from the world of Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's superhit movie, Shaitaan. Reportedly, Devgn is creating a new horror thriller cinematic universe. MAA is directed by Vishal Furia while Devgn Films and Panorama Studios have produced it jointly.

Both Kannappa and MAA are scheduled to hit the cinemas on June 27th. It will be interesting to see how both movies perform at the box office.

