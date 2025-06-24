Venkatesh Daggubati and Trivikram Srinivas to work on their untitled project from August 2025?

Venkatesh Daggubati and director Trivikram Srinivas are all set to collaborate on a new movie. It looks like the film will begin shooting in August 2025.

Venkatesh Daggubati X Trivikram Srinivas from August 2025?

According to a report by Devipriya on X (formerly Twitter), the much-awaited collaboration of the veteran star with the Julayi director is set to go on floors in August this year.

Earlier, producer Naga Vamsi himself confirmed through a social media post that 2 projects with the director will be happening soon. While one is the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer, the other one will be the film with Jr NTR.

Jr NTR’s mythological movie

For those unaware, director Trivikram Srinivas would be joining hands with the RRR actor for a mythological film. The upcoming cinematic venture is expected to be a story based on Lord Karthikeya from Hindu mythology.

Initially, the mythological venture was supposed to be headlined by Allu Arjun, serving as the actor’s 23rd film. However, due to the tight schedule for Atlee directorial parallel universe movie, tentatively titled AA22xA6, the Pushpa actor opted out of the project, with Jr NTR taking it up.

While the much-awaited ovie is set to take place after Jr NTR’s pending projects, the popular director is taking up the project with Venkatesh Daggubati first.

Coming to Venkatesh Daggubati’s work front, the veteran star was last seen in the lead role for Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The action comedy movie was written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, marking his 3rd collaboration with the actor after films like F2: Fun and Frustration and its sequel, F3: Fun and Frustration.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam features the story of YD Raju, a former IPS officer who leads a quiet life with his wife in a village. However, when a high-profile kidnapping case emerges, his ex-girlfriend, who is the investigating officer, seeks his assistance. As the two team up to solve the case, the man’s wife, suspicious of her husband’s loyalty, decides to join them.

The rest of the story sets the stage for an entertaining ride filled with action and comedy.

In addition to Venkatesh, the movie also features Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary as co-leads. It also features an ensemble cast in pivotal roles, including Srinivasa Reddy, Sai Kumar, Upendra Limaye, Raghu Babu, Naresh, and many others.

Moreover, the actor was recently seen reprising his role as Naga Naidu for the Netflix series Rana Naidu Season 2.

