‘Things Are Not Good’ Between Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey as Couple ‘Struggles’ to Save Marriage, Source Reveals

After a surprisingly short dating period and exchanging vows on September 13, 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been at the center of online gossip, which shows no end. Amid the singer reportedly selling his music catalog for 200 million USD and his model-turned-beauty mogul wife selling her brand for 1 billion USD, the couple has battled an alleged cash crunch. Among other worries threatening to char the relationship, a source details how their problems have escalated with the pop star’s ‘lack of motivation’ affecting their marriage.

Advertisement

What is causing issues in Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s relationship?

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, it was reported that the duo is not seeing eye to eye with the publicized nature of their existence, which has made things go south. “Justin has been getting irritated easily and feels like Hailey can be superficial about the way their relationship looks in the public eye.” This has only heightened the 28-year-old’s problems, who does not appreciate the same level of enthusiasm from her husband, making it ‘upsetting’ for her.

Previously, Justin Bieber ruthlessly cut off a friend who attempted to solve his anger issues and prevent the lashing out, but was met with a block from the singer. With only a few pals remaining by their side, as they navigate the tough times in their relationship, it is unknown who can talk to them. Both sides are looking for reconciliation; however, the possibility looks dim according to the source. “Their friends think they can salvage their marriage — and they both want that — but right now things are not good.”

Advertisement

The 31-year-old singer hinted that he was being given the silent treatment by his wife in a recent Instagram update, while his lady love was spotted without her wedding ring on multiple occasions. Rumors of the couple’s possible divorce have been doing the rounds for months, with their son Jack Blues acting as a balm to their wounds, as rampant social media updates from the Baby hitmaker have left onlookers worried. The two have managed to come out strong each time, and their fans are hoping for the same once again.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber Unfollow Each Other: Feud Timeline From Justin Bieber Drama to Party Photo and Recent Jabs