Karisma Kapoor returns to Mumbai with kids after attending ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's 2nd prayer meet: VIDEO

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Karisma Kapoor and her children, Samaira and Kiaan, have been travelling to Delhi quite often ever since Sunjay Kapur's demise. Sunjay, who passed away on June 12, lived in London. However, his final rites were conducted in Delhi. For the same, Karisma and their kids visited to attend the final rites and prayer meet.

Today, on June 24, Sunjay's second prayer meet was held in Delhi. For the same, the actress had visited the capital in the morning and has now returned.

Karisma Kapoor returns to Mumbai

Today (June 24), Karisma Kapoor and her children, who went to Delhi this morning, have returned to Mumbai. The actress, Samaira, and Kiaan were spotted at the airport as they were waiting for their car. In the video, Karisma is seen speaking to someone as she waits for her car. The actress and her kids then sat in the car to head home.

Watch Karisma Kapoor's video here-

Sunjay Kapur unfortunately passed away on June 12. The reason behind his sudden death was reported to be Cardiac arrest, which was triggered by accidentally swallowing a bee. The popular billionaire industrialist was married to actress Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2014. Their wedding was the grandest in the Kapoor family and the industry, as it was attended by all the A-listers of the B-town.

However, differences in their marital life cropped up after the former couple became parents of two children - a daughter (Samaira) and a son (Kiaan). They then decided to part ways. It is said that Karisma and Sunjay were on cordial terms because of their children.

After parting ways with Karisma, Sunjay married Priya Sachdeva. Before marrying Karisma, Sunjay was married to Nandita Mahtani from 1996 to 2000.

Karisma Kapoor hasn't officially spoken about her ex-husband's demise yet. However, she has been attending the last rites with her children. At the funeral, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also accompanied her. At the prayer meet, along with Kareena and Saif, Neha Dhupia was also seen.

