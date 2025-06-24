Was KATSEYE's Megan 'forced' to come out as bisexual? Singer reveals being 'scared' of response from fans

KATSEYE member Megan recently took a significant step by publicly revealing her s*xual orientation. She came out as bisexual during a Weverse live with her fellow teammate Lara.

During the group's recent appearance at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025, Megan and Lara were asked what it was like coming out and whether it was something done on a whim or was planned. Megan's reaction to that seemed uncomfortable to fans.

KATSEYE's Megan reveals reason for coming out as bisexual

During the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 interview, Megan stated that coming out publicly was not something she pre-planned. It was an "unexpected" decision on her part. According to KATSEYE member, "a lot of people have been kind of asking and like spectating [about my s*xuality], especially with like me." They were the reason she mustered up courage and "just decided to do it."

She also revealed being "scared at first" due to the uncertainty of how fans might react to the announcement. However, the outpouring of positive responses dispelled her concerns. "The amount of love I've been getting from it is heartwarming, and the support has been really nice," she mentioned. The Gabriela singer further stated, "Now I feel really open and myself."

Megan's reason for coming out made fans sympathize with her

Fans felt that when Megan was questioned about her s*xual identity, she seemed uncomfortable. They also blamed the individuals who almost "forced" her to come out. Her comment about constantly being asked about her s*xuality made fans sympathise with her.

They appreciated the fact that she shared "something so intimate" with them and trusted them with the information. However, the reason why she had to go ahead and reveal that on a whim was not right, as per them.

After Megan's response, Lara seemed to share similar sentiments regarding the overwhelming support they received after the revelation. She expressed her joy at being able to have a positive impact on people by "being outspoken about it".

"I think we are very excited to be able to represent [the community]." She called it a "beautiful" experience to be able to finally be open about their preferences and "be there for" a marginalized group of people.

