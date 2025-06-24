Did Thalapathy Vijay take home a massive remuneration of Rs 275 crore for his alleged final movie Jana Nayagan?

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan is slated to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026. Ahead of the superstar’s alleged final movie’s release, a report suggests that the actor took home a massive amount as remuneration.

How much is Thalapathy Vijay’s salary for Jana Nayagan?

According to a report by Business Today, Thalapathy Vijay quoted a salary of Rs 275 crore from the makers of Jana Nayagan. Interestingly, the remuneration was an upfront payment to the superstar without any shares from the film’s profits.

As per a report by Financial Express, Vijay was paid approximately a sum of Rs 200 crore as remuneration for The Greatest Of All Time (The G.O.A.T.). However, the details about the payment aren’t confirmed.

While the upcoming Tamil-language movie is said to be the superstar’s final movie, his co-actor, Mamitha Baiju, revealed a contrasting detail. In a recent event, the actress revealed that Vijay’s future in cinema depends on the election results of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections in 2026.

Coming to the film, Jana Nayagan is a political action drama, directed by H Vinoth. The makers of the movie recently unveiled a video glimpse from the film, titled Jana Nayagan’s First Roar.

The glimpse showcased the actor in a police avatar, walking along a rioting street with a fearless look on his face. Interestingly, the actor’s character name from the film is expected to be Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (TVK), paying homage to his political party.

Jana Nayagan’s First Roar

With the superstar in the lead, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol are playing co-leads. Apart from them, the movie presents actors like Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and many more in key roles.

Additionally, rumors are rife that Shruti Haasan might be appearing in a pivotal role in the movie.

As Anirudh Ravichander crafts the musical tracks and scores, reports indicate that Thalapathy Vijay has crooned for a track titled One Last Song in the film, serving as a celebration of his career in Tamil cinema.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from Business Today and Financial Express reports.

