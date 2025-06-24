Bou Butta Bhuta Day 13 India Box Office: Babushaan Mohanty's historic Odia blockbuster flirts with Rs 10 crore net India mark after excellent 2nd Tuesday

Babushaan Mohanty’s Bou Buttu Bhuta has taken the Indian box office by storm, emerging as an all-time blockbuster and the highest-grossing Odia film in history. The horror-comedy, directed by Jagdish Mishra, has collected Rs 9.95 crore net (Rs 12 crore gross) in just 13 days in India, and is all set to cross the Rs 10 crore mark on its 14th day. The film is now challenging some of India’s biggest blockbusters in Odisha, including Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, KGF 2, and Jawan.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Bou Butta Bhuta Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collections Extended Week 1 Rs 6.55 crore Friday Rs 75 lakh Saturday Rs 80 lakh Sunday Rs 1 crore Monday Rs 45 lakh Tuesday Rs 40 lakh Total Rs 9.95 crore net

Bou Butta Bhuta's Record-Breaking Journey Summed Up

Bou Buttu Bhuta started with a modest opening of Rs 40 lakh on its first day. However, strong word-of-mouth fueled its growth, with collections jumping to Rs 3.10 crore net in the extended opening weekend. The film’s first week ended at a magnificent Rs 6.55 crore net. By second Sunday, it crossed Rs 9 crore net, and now, after 13 days, it stands at just under Rs 10 crore net, picking Rs 45 lakh on Monday and Rs 40 lakh on Tuesday.

Bou Butta Bhuta Breaks Daman's Record

With a cost of production of Rs 2-3 crore, Bou Butta Bhuta is already in the profit zone. This success has made Babushaan Mohanty the biggest star in Odia cinema, with the top two grossers now belonging to him - Bou Butta Bhuta and Daman.

Bou Butta Bhuta Is Holding Strong Despite Competition

Bou Buttu Bhuta has faced competition from Hindi films like Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par, but its unique audience base has allowed it to coexist. The 13th day collections of the horror film, match the opening day. This sums up the appreciation for Babushaan Mohanty's movie.

Bou Butta Bhuta Puts Odia Cinema In The Spotlight

Bou Buttu Bhuta is a landmark for the Odia film industry. It shows that well-crafted regional films can compete with Pan-India giants. As it continues its theatrical run, all eyes are on whether it can get closer to Pushpa 2's record in Odisha.

