Allu Arjun and director Prashanth Neel to collaborate for a movie titled Ravanam?

Allu Arjun is currently involved in the works of his next movie with director Atlee, tentatively titled AA22xA6. While the filming is underway, it seems that the Pushpa actor might have a collaboration with Prashanth Neel on the cards.

Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel collaboration on cards?

According to a report by Vedi Vediga, Allu Arjun and the Salaar director are apparently joining hands for a movie titled Ravanam. The film is expected to be bankrolled by Dil Raju.

While an official confirmation from the makers’ side is yet to be made, it is rumored that the film would be Prashanth Neel’s dream project. As per early reports, the movie is likely a larger-than-life character-driven tale similar to Neel’s KGF franchise and Salaar.

Talking about the director, Prashanth Neel is currently involved in the works of the tentatively titled NTRNEEL (Dragon). The upcoming movie is slated to release on June 25, 2026, with Jr NTR headlining the project.

While more details about its casting are yet to be made by the makers, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello starrer Rukmini Vasanth is likely to play the female lead.

About AA22xA6

On the other hand, Allu Arjun is in the making of his movie AA22xA6, with director Atlee. The film, touted to be of a “parallel universe” genre, was recently reported to have undergone a shoot in Mumbai with heavy VFX elements.

Deepika Padukone will be playing one of the lead roles in the film, with a total of 5 different heroines expected to feature in it. This further leads to names of actresses like Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur making the headlines.

The much-awaited magnum opus venture is likely to have Allu Arjun in multiple roles, including an animated version.

Coming to Allu Arjun’s work front, the actor was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, which is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil alongside him.

The Sukumar directorial is expected to receive a 3rd installment titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage. He was initially expected to join hands with director Trivikram Srinivas, which would have been the actor’s 23rd cinematic venture.

However, owing to the long schedules of AA22xA6, Allu has opted out of the film, with Jr NTR replacing him.

