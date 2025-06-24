Esha Gupta breaks silence on whether she dated Hardik Pandya: ‘Yeah, for some time we…’ 

Bollywood actors and Indian cricketers have a long history of dating. In 2018, rumors of a budding romantic relationship between actress Esha Gupta and cricketer Hardik Pandya were making headlines. However, neither of them ever confirmed nor denied the rumors. And now, years later, the Jannat 2 actress has opened up about the same and cleared all the speculations.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Esha Gupta candidly revealed that they were definitely seeing the possibility of a romantic relationship with each other. She admitted that they were talking to each other for a couple of months, but parted ways even before the dating phase.

“Yeah, for some time we were talking. I don’t think we were dating, but yeah, we were talking for a couple of months. We were at that ‘maybe it will happen, maybe it won’t’ stage. It ended before we even reached the dating stage. So it wasn’t dating-dating. We met once or twice, that’s it. So yeah, as I said, it was a couple of months and then it ended,” she said.

Esha Gupta says she and Hardik were not compatible

Further, the actress mentioned that they both would have been a couple, but she didn't think it was meant to be. While referring to the Koffee With Karan controversy, Esha said, “Maybe it could have happened. But I don’t think it was meant to be. Even before that, those poor guys were already facing bad luck after saying some things on live TV. And by then, we had already stopped talking.”

Advertisement

The Baadshaho actress mentioned that she and Hardik were not compatible enough, and she understands that everyone has a type. Esha concluded by saying that she cannot wake up every morning with self-obsession. “I can’t deal with waking up every morning and thinking ‘Oh my God,’ and my husband and I praising ourselves for how good-looking we are — I can’t handle that,” she concluded.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in Bobby Deol's Aashram. She also featured in a couple of music videos recently- Maniac and Ishq Mera. The actress will now be seen in Dhamaal 4, romancing Ajay Devgn.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: The Family Man Season 3: Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari with a new mission, fans can't keep calm