6 Celebrity Spottings of the Day: Karisma Kapoor returns from Sunjay Kapur's prayer meet, Aamir Khan clicked with GF Gauri Spratt

Several Bollywood celebs were papped at multiple locations in the town today (June 24). It was yet another hectic day for the shutterbugs as they captured the actors' candid moments. From Sidharth Malhotra exuding irresistible charm to Vicky Kaushal stealing hearts with his casual look and Karisma Kapoor returning to Mumbai after attending Sunjay Kapur's prayer meet, let us take a look at the top celebrity sightings of the day.

1. Shanaya Kapoor's casual and effortlessly cool look

Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey, was clicked in the city today. The young actress donned an oversized grey round neck tee and white shorts. What added a dash of cool vibe were the black sunglasses.

2. Karisma Kapoor and her kids return from Sunjay Kapur's terwi

Karisma Kapoor, along with her kids Samaira and Kiaan, returned to Mumbai after attending her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's terwi. Dressed in a simple attire, she was clicked getting into her car.

3. Sidharth Malhotra keeps it cool and stylish

Father-to-be Sidharth Malhotra's latest appearance was all things casual and charismatic. The Bollywood actor sported a dark grey shirt and matching trousers that screamed sophistication and style. The rolled-up sleeves gave an attractive touch to his look.

4. Vicky Kaushal and his comfy look deserve your attention

The Love and War actor stepped out in an orange shirt and denim. The relaxed fit of his outfit seemed perfect if you are planning a casual outing. Vicky Kaushal also waved at the camera as he interacted with the paparazzi.

5. Pooja Hegde's no-makeup glow hits different

Pooja Hegde often gets spotted in the city. Recently, the shutterbugs papped her getting out of her car in a simple yet classy outfit. She once again proved how styling a white top with blue denim never goes out of fashion. The actress carried a multicolored bag and kept her hair open. Flaunting her no-makeup look, Pooja smiled when the paps clicked her.

6. Aamir Khan spotted with Gauri Spratt

The Sitaare Zameen Par actor was clicked at the airport with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. Aamir Khan wore a short white kurta while the latter looked beautiful in a rust-red kurti and navy blue bottom.

