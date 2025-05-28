Kang Ha Neul, Go Min Si's Tastefully Yours Ep 7-8 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what to expect

Tastefully Yours continued to unfold with the release of its 5th and 6th episodes on May 27 and 28. As the story progressed, the leads' growing closeness towards each other faced the threat of distance with the arrival of a key entity from the past. The episodes also featured a change of hearts and unexpected moves by some characters. Read to catch up on the key updates of this week's episodes and find out how the story might unfold next.

In episodes 5 and 6 of Tastefully Yours, Han Beom Woo (Kang Ha Neul) seethed with jealousy upon seeing Mo Yeon Joo's (Go Min Si) ex-boyfriend Jeon Min (Yoo Yeon Seok) attempt to rekindle his lost connection with her. Meanwhile, Mo Yeon Joo's past relationship and the unexpected reason for her breakup with Jeon Min came to light. Both of them used to be top chefs at Japan's popular diner Le Murir; however, Mo Yeon Joo ends up quitting after taking the fall for Jeon Min over a poorly prepared dish.

Since then, she has been managing the humble Jungjae restaurant. Jeon Min asked Mo Yeon Joo's help in preparing a dish for Le Murir's owner, who was ill and refused to eat anything that didn't fit his taste palette. On knowing that the two had traveled to Japan together, Han Beom Woo immediately flew there too. To know how things progress for the trio, watch episodes 7 and 8 in June 2 and 3 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

In the penultimate week, Han Beom Woo's initial intentions (stealing recipes) for joining Mo Yeon Joo's restaurant might be exposed. Jeon Min's connection with Han Beom Woo's Hansang group and the company's merger plans with Le Murir will come to light. These new developments will wreck the budding love connection between the leads.

Meanwhile, chef Jang Yeong Hye (Hong Hwa Yeon), who switched sides once again from Han Beom Woo's brother's Le Lecel to his diner Motto, will sneak in Jungjae and find Mo Yeon Joo's secret recipe book. The book will reveal a shocking truth, which might drive the plot of the finale week.