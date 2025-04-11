Cha Eun Woo to film First Ride with Kang Ha Neul, Kim Young Kwang and more in March after exiting Hong sisters' project

Cha Eun Woo's upcoming film First Ride reportedly revealed its other main cast. Last week it was reported that the True Beauty actor might have declined starring alongside Go Min Si in the Hong Sisters' new project due to his filming schedule conflict with First Ride. According to an April 10 report by K-media outlet My Daily, the plot and character details of the central cast of the friendship-focused movie has been revealed and its filming began on March 21, 2025.

Advertisement

The comedy movie revolves around four lifelong friends, who finally embark on their first overseas trip together after they turn 30, setting off a chain of events. It will showcase their heartwarming bond and fun antics. Cha Eun Woo will play Yeon Min, one of the four friends, a charismatic character who is passionate about becoming a DJ at the World Music Festival, but currently finds himself stuck at home, chasing his dreams from afar. Kang Ha Neul, Kim Young Kwang and Kang Young Seok are to star as the other three friends.

Kang Ha Neul is to take on the role of Tae Jeong, a high-achieving elite with impeccable looks, grades, and family background, but with one flaw– his perfectionism often gets in the way. Kim Young Kwang will make a comeback to the big screen as Do Jin, a former basketball player who once chased a life of glamour but finds new meaning through his friendship with Yeon Min. He is expected to bring the much-needed positive energy to the film. Kang Young Seok rounds out the group of friends by starring as Geum Bok.

Advertisement

Geum Bok is a character who turns to religion at a young age due to some reason, promising to add depth and nuance to the story. Additionally, Han Sun Hwa joins the cast as Ok Sim, a dynamic and driven individual who always gets what she wants, bringing her signature high-energy performances to the film. Her character is expected to add humor and vitality into the story. With this talented ensemble, the film promises to deliver an engaging portrayal of friendship and self-discovery.

ALSO READ: YADANG First Look: Kang Ha Neul sports a rugged look as a double-crossing drug broker in Hwang Byung Guk’s film