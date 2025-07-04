3BHK Twitter Review: Is Siddharth, R Sarathkumar’s Tamil drama worth a watch? Read 11 tweets to know

The coming-of-age Tamil drama 3BHK has resonated with audiences way ahead of its release. The premise of the movie, directed by Sri Ganesh, presented a realistic take on the middle-class way of life, where a roof over one's head matters more than anything else.

For the uninitiated, the film hit big screens on July 4, and ever since, social media has been filled with reviews from viewers who have already seen it.

Advertisement

3BHK Twitter review

To begin with, nearly all audiences have agreed that the film’s plot and screenplay move them emotionally and leave them with a deeper, emotionally driven retrospection.

The angle of interpersonal family dynamics is one factor that has worked in favour of the film, as audiences prefer witnessing such realistic and wholesome scenes over anything else.

It is very difficult to present a critique of the life of the ordinary man on-screen, but 3BHK has nailed it to perfection. The audience has been able to relate to the everyday heartbreaks, challenges, and other trifles that have gone unnoticed by many.

The first half of the film, according to some viewers, appeared as a slow-burner, but the post-interval scenes were something that encapsulated audiences with enjoyment and a sense of feel-good.

Besides the neat and crisp screenplay, individual performances have also been lauded by fans, especially those of Siddharth and R. Sarathkumar.

Advertisement

Tagged as a relatable entertainer until the very end, audiences claimed that it concluded on a very positive note, offering a proper closure.

More about 3BHK

Besides Siddharth and R. Sarathkumar, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Devayani, Chaithra J. Achar, Subbu Panchu, and Vivek Prasanna. While the direction and screenplay are both handled by Sri Ganesh, the film is produced under the banner of Shanthi Talkies.

3BHK marks Siddharth’s immediate next project after Chittha, which too was successful at the box office. Amrit Ramnath has composed the musical score of the movie.

ALSO READ: South Newswrap, July 3: Aamir Khan officially joins Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Sai Pallavi pens a note for Ramayana and more