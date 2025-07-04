Meet Anshula Kapoor’s boyfriend Rohan Thakkar: Works with Karan Johar, went to New York Film Academy and now…

Arjun Kapor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, may have been making headlines for the past couple of weeks for being part of the reality show The Traitors. However, she recently left all her fans happy and smiling after sharing a couple of her dreamy proposal pictures.

Boney Kapoor’s eldest daughter lived her fairytale moment when her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar popped the big question and sealed their relationship with a kiss and a ring. For those interested in learning more about her boyfriend, scroll further.

Rohan Thakkar’s Education

Rohan Thakkar was born on November 15, 1993, in Mumbai in a Hindu family. He has a sibling named Hriday Thakkar. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Advertising and Marketing from FLAME University, Pune. He also did a minor in communication studies.

He then pursued an MFA in Screenwriting from the New York Film Academy (Los Angeles) in 2013 and also attended programs at the University of California/UCLA.

Rohan Thakkar’s Career

Anshula Kapoor’s boyfriend started as a social media marketer and copywriting assistant in India. After working here for a couple of years, he moved to Los Angeles to work as an executive assistant at Next Level Entertainment Global, in talent/music artist management. He then switched to writing for independent short films.

He has been associated with short films like The Novelist (2016), Never Too Late (2016), and Nimbus (2018) as an Indian screenwriter and script supervisor. Currently, he works as a freelance screenwriter for Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions. It specialises in creating original content for OTT platforms. This follows his association with Exceed Entertainment.

Relationship With Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar met on a dating app. They started talking randomly and clicked instantly. Their very first conversation happened from 1:15 AM to 6 AM. As Anshula described in her post, this first conversation too felt like the beginning of something meaningful.

These two have been dating since 2022, but went Instagram official only in March 2023. On July 3, 2025, Arjun Kapoor’s sister made a joint post with her boyfriend and shared lovely pictures from the dreamy proposal. This happened 3 years after they first met on a dating app, and now we cannot wait to hear the wedding bells ringing for these two.

