DEADLINE tour: BLACKPINK to perform FOREVER YOUNG, How You Like That and more, fans demand 'different setlist'

BLACKPINK is slated for their first full-group performance of 2025 and also their first comeback in about three years. The quartet will begin their DEADLINE world tour tomorrow, on June 5, and fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see them live.

However, on D-2, some Korean resident BLINKs heard their stage practice session from outside Goyang Stadium and shared the alleged setlist with others, resulting in mixed reactions from fans.

BLACKPINK's probable setlist for DEADLINE World Tour

The fans who heard BLACKPINK practice for the DEADLINE concerts on June 3 recorded parts of the session and shared the clips on social media. In the video, snippets from As If It’s Your Last and FOREVER YOUNG were heard.

The original poster also shared that they also heard the girl group members rehearsing DDU-DU DDU-DU, How You Like That, and probably PLAYING WITH FIRE as well. BLINKs who came across the post mainly criticised the song choices.

Check out fan reactions to BLACKPINK's alleged setlist

Fans noted that the alleged setlist was the same as BLACKPINK's last October 2022-September 2023 BORN PINK concerts. They were understanding of the fact that the K-pop stars did not release any new album, so they had to perform the songs they did in earlier shows; however, as per them, the least they could do was create a "different setlist" from their existing tracks.

"at least they should perform some of the songs they never did at the last tour like ice cream, love to hate me, the happiest girl, ready for love etc," they stated.

However, a few patient BLINKs felt that "Forever young and aiiyl were always going to be" in the setlist, probably because they are one of the classic BLACKPINK songs. They are hopeful that the girls might debut some of their unperformed songs, along with performing the popular tracks.

Most of them felt that the girl group's discography was really short, so the chances of an innovative setlist were almost impossible. According to them, "the problem was going on tour without a new album," and it would have been better if they had released a new album this year and headed out on tour in 2026.

