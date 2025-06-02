‘Bangtan’s hidden gem’: BTS ARMY celebrates 12 years since V got introduced as BTS’ final member ahead of debut

For most fans, it was just another early summer day. But for the K-pop world? It was the calm before a global storm. Because exactly 12 years ago today, something wild happened: BigHit Entertainment dropped a bombshell—BTS doesn’t have six members, it has seven. And the face that appeared? Mysterious. Mesmerizing. Magnetic.

Advertisement

That face belonged to Kim Taehyung, now known to millions simply as V, the final piece of BTS’ puzzle, and their ultimate “Secret Weapon.” On June 2, 2013, BTS ARMY first met V. Now, in 2025—12 years later—ARMYs are still celebrating that unforgettable moment with huge passion and love.

The Phantom Trainee: V’s 2 Years in the Shadows

V joined BigHit in 2011 after randomly auditioning while accompanying a friend. He wasn’t supposed to be there. But after a whirlwind tryout where he sang, danced, and even busted out a saxophone solo.

But here’s the plot twist: while RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook were introduced one by one to fans in 2012, V was kept in the dark. For two whole years, he trained in secret, unannounced, unseen, unheard. Even BTS stans had no clue there was a seventh member. In an industry built on visibility, V was the ghost in the machine—a phantom idol.

Advertisement

Why the secrecy? BigHit later revealed they wanted to save Taehyung as a surprise. A strategic move. A mic-drop moment which eventually worked. When he was finally revealed on June 2, 2013—just 11 days before BTS's official debut—the internet lost its mind.

“I Felt Like a Shadow…”

The glow-up is real, but don’t get it twisted—V’s rise wasn’t without struggle. In interviews, the Slow Dance singer shared how hard it was to be left out while his fellow trainees recorded logs, shot content, and built early fanbases. “I was very sad,” he admitted. To cope, he secretly recorded videos of himself, talking to the camera like someone trapped in a time capsule. “Today is this day of this month in 2013,” he’d say. “This probably won’t get released, right?”

Netizens Reaction

As soon as June 2 hit, ARMYs took over social media, flooding platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and other social media platforms with love for V. Hashtags like #12YearsWithV, #Taehyung, and #VDay trended worldwide within hours. Fans shared throwback clips, emotional fan edits, and heartfelt messages.

Advertisement

The Glow-Up of BTS' Legend

Fast forward to now: V is one of the most recognizable and adored idols in the World. His deep, honey-smooth voice. His cinematic visuals. His vintage soul trapped in a millennial body. Whether he’s melting hearts with a ballad, dropping jaw-dropping visuals on Instagram, or rocking Celine on a Paris runway, V isn’t just part of BTS—he’s a cultural force of his own.

ALSO READ: 11 years with Taehyung: When BTS’ V shared first ever fan club post after being reveled as hidden member of team