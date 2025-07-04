Lee Dong Wook responds to fans who find his messages 'disturbing' and asks them to unsubscribe: 'Why do they...'

In an age where fan-artist interactions have shifted from red carpets to real-time apps, Lee Dong Wook has embraced more direct communication with fans. However, he now finds himself grappling with an unexpected dilemma: malicious messages from paying subscribers.

The actor has been active on the paid fan communication platform Bubble for some time. It’s designed to offer exclusive updates and closer interaction with supporters. But instead of just receiving love and encouragement, Lee Dong Wook revealed that he has also faced a strange phenomenon. Some subscribers have asked him not to send messages because they find it bothersome.

Advertisement

Lee Dong Wook questions hate messages on fan app

In a calm and introspective tone, Lee Dong Wook addressed the issue directly through the app itself. He didn’t lash out or express frustration; instead, he posed a genuine question. “Why do they tell me to stop sending messages because it disrupts them at work?” he wrote. “I am seriously curious about the psychological aspect of saying something like that.”

He further questioned, “Why are they saying that when they are the ones who subscribe to me? Can’t they just unsubscribe, turn off the alarm, or erase the app?”

His remarks weren’t tinged with sarcasm or bitterness. Instead, he seemed sincerely puzzled by the mindset of users who voluntarily joined a service, only to discourage the very interaction it’s built for. “I want to see their face to see what kind of expression they have when writing it,” he added, with a hint of amusement.

Advertisement

Lee points out the irony of paid hate

Lee shared that he typically brushes off negative comments. However, he still notices them every time he logs in to the app and wonders why some people consistently behave in this manner. Despite the negativity, he acknowledged the irony that these users are still financially supporting him by paying for the subscription.

In his words, “From an economic perspective, I’m thankful that people pay to subscribe to me, even if it’s to leave comments like that.” He viewed it with a sense of humor, saying it’s still a “win for him” in the end. Wrapping up on a lighter note, he shifted the conversation. Lee asked fans to recommend what he should have for dinner.

Meanwhile, Lee’s comments have sparked conversation across online communities. Fans are now weighing in on the odd trend of “anti-fans” who pay for direct access to celebrities. Instead of showing support, they use that channel to criticize or harass them. Some believe these users are trolling for attention or attempting to provoke a reaction.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Nice Guy: Lee Dong Wook plays both fighter and literary enthusiast in teaser, release date out