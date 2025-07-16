Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sung Kyung’s The Nice Guy release: Date, where to watch on OTT, cast, plot and more

K-drama fans, a new heartthrob-led series is on the horizon! Lee Dong Wook is making his return to television with a gripping noir romance titled The Nice Guy. The drama is set against a backdrop of crime, love, and ambition. It introduces a new twist to the classic ‘bad boy with a good heart’ story.

Advertisement

Premiering on July 18, 2025, on JTBC, the 14-episode series will also be available internationally via Disney+ and Viki. Its episodes will be released two per week every Friday at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST). The show will run through August 29.

What’s The Nice Guy about?

At the heart of The Nice Guy is Park Seok Chul (played by Lee Dong Wook). He’s the eldest grandson of a third-generation gangster family. Despite his dangerous lineage, Seok Chul is anything but ruthless. He’s a man guided by unwavering loyalty and a surprisingly soft heart. Balancing his responsibilities to family, love, and work, he’s determined to protect all that matters most to him.

Starring opposite him is Lee Sung Kyung as Kang Mi Young. She’s Seok Chul’s first love who aspires to become a singer. Their love story unfolds amidst the chaos of gangster politics and personal dreams. This adds emotional weight to this noir romance.

Advertisement

Meet The Nice Guy cast and creative team

Joining the lead duo is a strong supporting cast:

Ryu Hye Young plays Park Seok Hee

Oh Na Ra stars as Park Seok Gyeong

Park Hoon appears as Kang Tae Hun

The series is penned by Kim Woon Kyung and directed by Song Hae Sung. Together, they promise a stylish narrative blend of dark undertones and heartfelt emotion.

Full episode schedule of The Nice Guy

The show’s rollout is set to follow a consistent weekly release pattern with two episodes dropping every Friday. Each episode will run for approximately one hour. Here’s the full release plan:

Episodes 1 & 2: July 18

Episodes 3 & 4: July 25

Episodes 5 & 6: August 1

Episodes 7 & 8: August 8

Episodes 9 & 10: August 15

Episodes 11 & 12: August 22

Episodes 13 & 14 (Finale): August 29

The Nice Guy is shaping up to be a standout in JTBC’s 2025 lineup, offering a unique combination of noir aesthetics and emotional drama. With a beloved lead pair, a strong ensemble cast, and a story full of intensity and heart, this is one summer release fans won’t want to miss.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lee Dong Wook finds fantasy ‘exhausting’ despite Goblin and Tale of the Nine Tailed fame, here’s why he chose The Nice Guy