Lollapalooza EXCLUSIVE: wave to earth on plans for first India visit, love for Green Day, which song gets them excited and more

Korean music is flourishing day by day and between deciding your bias in the hottest new group in town and learning their trendy dance moves, wave to earth’s lo-fi music will give you a much-needed breather. With hits like peach eyes, seasons, bad, love, and more gaining global love, the trio comprising Daniel Kim (guitar, vocal), Soonjong Cha (bass) aka John Cha, and Dong Q (drums), is only looking right ahead.

Despite officially debuting in the heat of COVID-19, wave to earth has found its way to multiple music festivals around the world, with the latest addition being Lollapalooza India, set for March 8 and 9 at the Mahalakshmi Race Course.

In a short chat, a few weeks ahead of their performance, we had the wonderful opportunity to speak with the members of wave to earth about their upcoming visit and familiarise ourselves with their holiday plans.

Is this going to be your first time in India? If yes, what have you heard about the country and what are your expectations?

John shared, “It's our very first time in India. We heard that Indian fans are very welcoming to artists from abroad. So we're really looking forward to meeting our Indian fans.”



Talking about your set, what are some songs that you're really excited to play this time and what can we look forward to?



Dong Q recommended the intro, saying, ”Intro would be very mind... What do you say? Mind-blowing?”, adding how it would be the most memorable.

What are some other acts in the 2025 Lollapalooza India lineup that you are really excited to see any one of your favorites?

Taking one quick look at the lineup shared by BookMyShow Live, John quickly jumped up looking at one particular headliner, “Green Day! Green Day, yeah, we love Green Day.”

The group further asked for more recommendations from the list, and we shared how Hanumankind has been a fan and artist favorite!

Any Indian acts that you've checked out so far, what do you think of Indian music?



A smile quickly spread across John Cha’s face, he began tapping and said, “What was the traditional, the beat stuff? You know, when I was studying music, it was really interesting to come across those traditional Indian beats. And it's very, very detailed, very complex. I was, like, so into it during an era when I was [in my] early 20s.”

Dong Q shared his plan to probably walk on Mumbai streets to capture the music running in stores or playing live and check it out when he returns back home, and reminisce about the memories he made in India.

On the other hand, Daniel Kim spoke about how he really liked the music in the film 3 Idiots and introduced him to Indian music.

You keep releasing music in the 0.0x series, also akin to your latest album Play with Earth! 0.03. What do you have to say about the format?

Daniel Kim went into the details of how their music series progresses, “We have albums in the 0.0x series in succession and the number will be increasing as we release new music. The idea behind it is that even if we keep putting out many albums, we’re still far from reaching the complete digit 1. It depicts how, as humans, we cannot be perfect.”

Speaking shortly after the Lunar New Year holidays, we checked with the members about their traditions and they dropped some ironically funny- and very relatable- ones.

Daniel Kim revealed, “Well, every holiday, the three of us get together and spend time like a real family. And we had a good time with our families. We were [also] thinking about what kind of music we're going to make in the future. We're going to keep touring and we're going to keep growing our own stories as we make the album.”

John Cha added, “Yeah, and we car-washed together yesterday. But it's snowing today”, earning a fit of laughter on our end.

What is one song or one lyric of yours that you are really proud to perform and you would want new listeners of wave to earth to really check out?

Daniel Kim quipped, “I'll choose annie., because of the lyrics of the chorus.”

“When anyone, not myself, but the members,” Dong Q added, “Like when Daniel is playing the guitar solo, also when we all get together and play the guitar like in annie. Those moments are exhilarating.”

What is your message for all your fans who are waiting to witness Wave Tour live at Lollapalooza India this year?

John Cha brought together the team’s thoughts saying, “We are definitely looking forward to meeting you guys. And yeah, let's have some curry too. If we have time.”